Heat Clipped by Eagles Saturday
November 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
LOVELAND, Colo. - Martin Pospisil found his way onto the score sheet for the second consecutive game since returning from injury but the Stockton Heat (11-2-2-0) dropped the weekend finale against Colorado (7-7-1-2) by a 5-1 final Saturday in Loveland.
For the second time in as many nights, Stockton and Colorado battled to a scoreless tie through 20 minutes, with the Heat leading 9-6 in shots on goal in the opening frame. The Eagles grabbed control of the contest in the second with three goals, two of which coming in the final minute, to seize a 3-0 edge through two periods.
Pospisil's marker came 4:48 into the final frame, with helpers from Emilio Pettersen and Connor Zary, but the Eagles were able to nip the comeback bid in the bud with a goal of their own just over three minutes later. A deflection goal with 6:25 to go in the game produced the 5-1 final in favor of the home team.
NOTABLE
Martin Pospisil's goal was his third of the season, first since November 3 against San Jose. Saturday was his second game back since returning from injury, and he registered a point in each game (1g, 1a).
Emilio Pettersen and Connor Zary notched assists on Pospisil's score, their first points since Nov. 12 and Nov. 13, respectively.
Jakob Pelletier's seven-game scoring streak (5g, 4a) was snapped in the game.
The Heat finish November with a record of 7-2-1-0 in the month.
SPECIAL TEAMS
STK PP - 0-for-5
STK PK - 2-for-2
THREE STARS
First - Sampo Ranta (2g)
Second - Ryan Wagner (1g, 1a)
Third - Justin Barron (1g, 1a)
GOALIES
W - Justus Annunen (35 saves on 36 shots faced)
L - Adam Werner (17 saves on 22 shots faced)
UP NEXT
The Heat return home for a four-games-in-seven-days sprint at Stockton Arena, starting December 1 against Bakersfield at 6:30 p.m.
