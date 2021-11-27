Illinois Rivalry Ramps up as IceHogs and Wolves Clash Tonight in Rosemont

November 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs travel to Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL to battle the Chicago Wolves tonight at 7:00. Tonight is the fifth of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season.

Round 4...FIGHT

Tonight marks the fourth time in the last five games the IceHogs have battled their in-state rivals. Last weekend the Hogs skated away with a pair of victories, emerging with a 6-3 win at BMO Harris Bank Center on Nov. 19 and prevailing 3-2 in the shootout the following night at Allstate Arena. The IceHogs are 3-1-0-0 in the head-to-head series. IceHogs forward Lukas Reichel leads all skaters in the series with five points (2G, 3A).

Comeback Kids

In all four meetings with the Wolves this season, the IceHogs have spotted their opponent a 2-0 lead before fighting back to win three of the four gatherings with the game's third goal deciding the winning team every time. The IceHogs netted the third tally in wins on Oct. 16 at Chicago, Nov. 19 at Rockford and Nov. 20 at Chicago while the Wolves grabbed the third marker on Nov. 12, a 4-1 decision at BMO Harris Bank Center.

Allstate is Alright with the IceHogs

Since the 2019-20 season, the IceHogs are 5-1-1 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont and 2-0-0-0 this season. The IceHogs opened this season's head-to-head series with a 5-3 win on Oct. 16, earned the 3-2 shootout win last Saturday in Rosemont and went 3-1-1 in the shortened 2019-20 campaign.

Hogs Rollin' in First Three-In-Three Weekend of Season

The IceHogs enter game two of their first three-game in three-day weekend tonight and complete the set tomorrow vs. Milwaukee at BMO Harris Bank Center. They will take on two additional three-in-three series this season: Dec. 30-Jan. 1 vs. Milwaukee and Chicago and Feb. 25-27 vs. Iowa and Texas. They also compete in a four-game in five-night run Apr. 1-5 at Tucson and Henderson.

View Game Notes, Rosters & Biographies

The Rockford IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center to complete a three-game in three-day weekend tomorrow, Sunday, Nov. 28 against the Milwaukee Admirals at 4:00 p.m. Tickets start as low at $11! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 5-7-1-0, 11 points (6th, Central Division)

Chicago: 9-4-1-1, 20 points (1st, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home Games in Bold):

Oct. 16 at Chicago, 5-3 Win

Nov. 12 at Rockford 1-4 Loss Recap & Highlights

Nov. 19 at Rockford 6-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Nov. 20 at Chicago 3-2 Shootout Win Recap & Highlights

Nov. 27 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Jan. 1 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Jan. 7 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Jan. 17 at Rockford, 1 p.m.

Jan. 29 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wolves 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

3-1-0-0

IceHogs vs. Wolves, All-Time

80-66-10-4

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Chicago: Ryan Warsofsky (2nd season with Wolves)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago: Carolina Hurricanes

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.