Heat Look for Weekend Sweep Saturday at Colorado

TODAY'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (11-1-2-0; 1st Pacific) at Colorado Eagles (6-7-1-2; 7th Pacific)

LOCATION: Budweiser Events Center | Loveland, Colorado

TIME: 2:05 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Tonight's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

Following a come-from-behind, overtime win on Friday, the Stockton Heat look to finish off a weekend sweep of the Colorado Eagles in a Saturday matinee in Loveland. The Heat erased a 2-1, third period hole by scoring the final two goals of the game, including a Glenn Gawdin strike less than a minute into the final frame of regulation and Jakob Pelletier's game-winner just over two minutes into the extra time.

PELLETIER DOES IT AGAIN

Rookie forward Jakob Pelletier has shown time and time again his knack for stepping up in big moments, and his game-winner in last night's game was his league-leading fourth of the season. Pelletier is responsible for both OT winners for the Heat this season, and he now leads Stockton with 17 points on the year as he extended his scoring streak to seven games on Friday with nine points (5g, 4a) in that span.

POWER OUTAGE

Stockton was able to diffuse Colorado's man-advantage on Friday, a special teams edge that was vital in the series-opening win. The Heat killed a season-high seven opportunities, including a late 5-on-3 to help push the game to overtime. Stockton has now erased 29 of the last 32 opponent power play opportunities over the last seven contests.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH

Could be the mountain air, could be the matchup, but one thing is clear - Glenn Gawdin loves seeing the Eagles on the other end of the ice. In 16 career games against Colorado, Gawdin now has 15 points (6g, 9a) after Friday's third period goal to tie the game at two, a stalemate that lasted through the end of regulation.

COMEBACK KIDS

While it's not the typical route to victory, Stockton is now 2-0-0-0 on the year when trailing through two periods of play. Each time required play beyond regulation, with the first comeback coming in a 3-2 shootout win over the Henderson Silver Knights and the more recent iteration coming Friday, a 3-2 overtime victory.

ON THE REBOUND

With Friday's win, Stockton is now 3-0-0-0 on the year following losses. In each of those games, the Heat conceded only two goals, with Pelletier lighting the lamp and fellow rookie Dustin Wolf making at least 30 saves in each outing.

