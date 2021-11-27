Colorado Nipped by Heat, 3-2 in Overtime

LOVELAND, CO. - Stockton forward Jakob Pelletier scored the game-winner 2:03 into sudden-death overtime as the Heat defeated the Colorado Eagles, 3-2 on Friday. Defenseman Jordan Gross and forward Cal Burke each lit the lamp in the loss. Heat goaltender Dustin Wolf claimed his seventh win of the season, making 29 saves on 31 shots in the contest.

After a scoreless first period that saw the Eagles go 0-for-4 on the power play, the Heat would generate the game's first goal when forward Byron Froese buried a one-timer from between the circles to give Stockton a 1-0 edge just 3:37 into the second period.

Colorado would battle back when Gross lit the lamp with a slapshot from the right-wing circle to tie the game at 1-1 with 3:51 remaining in the middle frame.

A Heat turnover less than a minute later would lead to a 2-on-1 rush for the Eagles and Burke would cap it off when he beat Wolf with a wrister from the side of the crease to put Colorado on top, 2-1 at the 16:55 mark of the period.

With the Eagles still enjoying a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes of play, the Heat would begin the third period on a 5-on-3 power play and they would capitalize when forward Glenn Gawdin converted his third goal of the season to tie the game at 2-2 just 55 seconds into the final frame.

With the score still deadlocked after 60 minutes of regulation, the contest would shift to a sudden-death overtime. Pelletier would generate the game-winner when he weaved his way through the left-wing circle before slipping the puck between the pads of Annunen to give Stockton the 3-2 victory.

Annunen finished the night with 26 saves on 29 shots, as the Eagles went 0-for-7 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.

