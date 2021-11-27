P-Bruins Announce Tickets on Sale for Second Half of 2021-22 Season

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence Bruins announced today, November 27, that tickets for the second half of the 2021-22 regular season are now on sale. Including December, the P-Bruins will play 27 games at the Dunkin' Donuts Center through April, including eight giveaway nights, five theme weekends, and Colby Cave Night on April 9th. Each game also features savings with one of two special offers, including $10 off tickets and the Me + 3 4-Pack.

Theme Weekends & Nights

A great slate of second-half theme weekends begins in December with First Responders Weekend, presented by National Grid, on Friday, December 10 and Sunday, December 12. Other theme weekends on the schedule include:

- January 14 & 16: 90's Weekend

- February 18 & 20: RI Comic Con Weekend

- March 26 & 27: Star Wars Weekend

- April 9: Colby Cave Night

- April 22 & 23: Fan's Choice Weekend

Giveaways

The team will also host a number of giveaway nights in the second half, beginning with the P-Bruins 30th Anniversary T-Shirt Night, presented by Cool Air Creations, on Friday, December 3rd. Other giveaway nights include:

- January 2: Fitness Towel (Farmers Insurance)

- January 21: 30th Season P-Bruins Hat (RI Lottery)

- February 11: P-Bruins Logo T-Shirt #2 (Cool Air Creations)

- February 25: Cinch Sacks (Farmers Insurance)

- March 6: P-Bruins Sports Bottles

- March 12: P-Bruins Logo T-Shirt #3 (Cool Air Creations)

- April 3: Team Poster (Sullivan Tire)

Special Ticket Offers

As with every season, there are a number of great ticket offers available to fans in the second half. Each game in the second half features one of two special offers:

- Save $10 Special Offer: Get $10 off tickets to select games

- Me + 3 4-Pack: Get four tickets for the price of three In addition to offers for each game, fans can take advantage of the P-Bruins Holiday Hat Trick offer, featuring two select game tickets, four FlexTix, and a P-Bruins Winter Hat starting at just $75 - with $5 going to the Tomorrow Fund for children battling cancer.

