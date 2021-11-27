Moose Rebound by Topping Stars 4-1

The Manitoba Moose (10-6-1-0) faced off against the Texas Stars (6-7-1-1) for the first time this season. The Moose were coming off a 5-2 loss on Sunday night at Canada Life Centre.

The Moose opened the scoring late in the first frame. Austin Poganski made a slick move off the wall and found David Gustafsson who sent the puck across to Cole Perfetti. The forward finished off the pretty passing play for the 1-0 lead. Both teams put their penalty kill on display in the first, as neither side was able to score with two opportunities apiece on the man advantage. Mikhail Berdin was stellar for the Moose and saved all eight shots he faced. Adam Scheel allowed one goal on the 11 shots he saw in the first period. After 20 minutes of play, the Moose found themselves ahead 1-0.

The Moose struck late in the period again in the second frame. Evan Polei moved the puck to Johnathan Kovacevic who was gliding in from the blueline. The defenceman walked across the circle and fired a low shot that eluded Scheel to give the Moose a 2-0 lead at 14:50. Berdin continued his solid play in net and turned away all 10 shots he faced in the middle frame. The Moose led 2-0 after 40 minutes of play. Shots on goal favoured Manitoba 23-18.

The Moose scored first in the final frame with a goal from C.J. Suess. Poganski hit Suess with a nifty pass and the forward slid the puck past Scheel for the 3-0 lead at 1:39. The assist was Poganski's second of the afternoon. The Stars broke up the Berdin shutout bid at the 8:49 mark with a goal off the rush from Riley Damiani. With Texas pressing late, and the extra attacker on the ice, Evan Polei iced the game with an empty net tally for a 4-1 Moose win in front of over 5,500 fans.

Austin Poganski is on a five-game point streak and has 10 points (2G, 8A) in 10 games through the month of November

C.J. Suess has five points (3G, 2A) in his last five games

The Moose are 6-2-0-0 on home ice this season

"(The fans) were awesome and helped us get a couple of goals in the first and second. I'm going to give a lot of credit to them because without the crowd we don't pull this one off."

The Moose face the Texas Stars for the second time this weekend on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

