Panthers Recall Aleksi Heponiemi

November 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Aleksi Heponiemi is heading to the NHL, as the Florida Panthers have recalled the forward from Charlotte.

Heponiemi is currently tied for second on the Checkers with 11 points (4g, 7a) in 17 games this season, including three over his last two contests.

A second-round pick by Florida in 2017, Heponiemi made his NHL debut last season and logged a goal and an assist in nine games for the Panthers.

Florida is in the midst of a four-game home stand, which kicks off tonight against the Seattle Kraken.

