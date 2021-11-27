Game #14: Abbotsford at Tucson

November 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Regular Season Game #14 - Abbotsford Canucks at Tucson Roadrunners

7:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: Carter Sandlak (47), Phillip Kasko (96)

Linesmen: Jake Herzog (48), Rob Fay (32)

The Roadrunners will take on the Abbotsford Canucks once again Saturday night at the Tucson Arena. Tucson will look to take both games against Abbotsford this weekend, after defeating the newest member of the AHL Pacific Division 4-1 Friday night. The series opener saw a pair of goals from forward Mike Carcone, as well as 29 saves from goaltender Ivan Prosvetov.

Three Things

1) Tucson will look to make it three-straight wins when they host the Abbotsford Canucks Saturday night at the Tucson Arena. Over the last two games, Tucson has outscored opponents 6-2 overall, and 5-2 in the first period alone. Meanwhile, goaltenders Zane McIntyre and Ivan Prosvetov have combined to stop 60 of 62 shots faced. The Roadrunners kept the Iowa Wild off the scoreboard for the final 42:03 of their 2-1 win last Sunday and held the Abbotsford Canucks scoreless for the final 58:53 in Friday night's 4-1 victory.

2) Entering Saturday's contest on two-game point streaks are forward Michael Carcone and Matias Maccelli. Carcone scored a pair of goals in Friday night's win over Abbotsford, and now has six points in his last six games. He led the Roadrunners in goals last season and is currently tied for second this season with four. Carcone's linemate Matias Maccelli picked up a goal and an assist in Friday's victory, and now has 13 points in as many games in his rookie campaign with the Roadrunners, leading the team.

3) Scoring his first goal in the first period of Friday night's win was forward Hudson Elynuik, which was the eventual game-winner against Abbotsford. The 24-year-old joins Terry Broadhurst, Boko Imama, Matias Maccelli, Ty Emberson, and Mike Carcone to score their first goals of the season in the last six games. Broadhurst, Emberson, and Carcone lit the lamp for the first time this season on the road, and Imama did so at home against his former team, the Ontario Reign.

What's The Word?

Tucson Roadrunners Forward Michael Carcone on entering Saturday's contest on a two-game point streak, after recording two goals in Friday night's 4-1 win over the Abbotsford Canucks:

"You try not to look too much into it. It doesn't matter if it's me or someone else getting the goals as long as we're winning games and working together. It's obviously a nice feeling, but you keep moving forward."

Number to Know

39 - The number of shots on goal in Friday night's 4-1 Roadrunners win over the Abbotsford Canucks. Of those 39 shots, 14 came in the third period. Tucson is outshooting their opponents 79 to 44 in the third period at home this season, and 136-94 in the third period overall.

We're Doing It Live

Tonight's game will be broadcast live on AHLtv, as well as on the radio on Fox Sports 1450AM, or on the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up, as Jimmy Peebles gets you ready for the game before "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has the call at 6:00 p.m. live from the Tucson Arena.

