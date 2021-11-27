Gulls Complete Sweep of San Jose

November 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls defeated the San Jose Barracuda 4-2 at Pechanga Arena San Diego to extend their season-high winning streak to four games (4-0-0-0). In the recent four-game series against San Jose, the Gulls outscored the Barracuda 15-7 and went 4/11 on the power play (36.4%) while killing 14 of 17 penalties (82.4%). The Gulls have earned points in six of their last seven games (5-1-1-0) and eight of their last 11 overall (7-3-1-0).

Nikolas Brouillard earned an assist to extend his career-high point streak to five games (2-6=9). Brouillard leads all AHL defensemen in scoring during the month of November with 3-9=12 points. Among AHL leaders on the blueline, Brouillard ranks tied for seventh in goals (3), sixth in points (12) and ninth in assists (8).

Brayden Tracey registered his second consecutive multi-point game (3-2=5) to move him into a tie for 7th in scoring among AHL rookie leaders with 5-7=12 points.

Bryce Kindopp scored a power-play goal to give him points in consecutive games (1-1=2) and points in three of his last four games overall (2-1=3).

Brogan Rafferty posted his first multi-point effort as a Gull with 1-1=2 points. Rafferty's power-play goal at 16:55 of the first period drew him into a tie for the team lead in goals by defensemen (3).

Buddy Robinson scored his first goal as a Gull while Alex Limoges, Vincent Marleau and Danny O'Regan each earned assists. Marleau's helper marked his first career AHL assist and gave him points in back-to-back games for the first time in his AHL career (1-1=2). Limoges' assist marked his first of the season.

Olle Eriksson Ek stopped 26-of-28 shots for his second consecutive victory and improves to 3-3-1 on the season. Eriksson Ek has backstopped San Diego to standings points in each of his last four starts (3-0-1) while posting a 1.70 goals-against average with a .941 save percentage.

The San Diego Gulls will travel to Bakersfield to take on the Condors for their fourth meeting during the month of November on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Mechanics Bank Arena (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Brayden Tracey

On the patience he showed with his first goal:

Yeah, I kind of saw Morgy (Adams-Moisan) there in the slot and I was looking, looking. The d-man changed his stick to the other way so I took a look at the net and it ended up going in.

If it's unusual for a goaltender to give that much room:

I kind of came out, like I said, I was looking for the pass, and luckily enough, he left a little hole there that I was able to squeeze the puck through so I think it was a good heads up play. It's also good that Morgy (Adams-Moisan) was going back door because if not, the goalie would've been right on me.

On the team's character:

Exactly. We're coming together really good right now. We're a really tight room, really tight room. If we just keep building off of it, if we follow the structure, we keep going with that and keep pushing, teams might struggle with us. We have a good group in here.

On building off of the team's current win streak:

I believe this is four games now. We try not to look at that, but obviously that's a boost for us. I mean we're finally coming a long a s a team and building together, building some chemistry so everything is rolling good right now.

On what the team needs to do tomorrow in Bakersfield:

Come out fast is the main thing. If we have a good start, push them and put them on their heels a little bit, we'll generate some stuff. But, they're an older team, they're really good. They fight hard, they battle so our compete level is going to have to go way us tomorrow.

On the third jerseys:

Very cool. To experience that in front of these crowds, it's crazy. Its words you can't describe, really.

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On tonight's game:

We had breakdowns again, but I felt like the desperation made the difference. Was it perfect? No, but I want to stick with it. It was a good game overall, but I want to stick with the character and the grit that I've been asking for since day one. I finally saw big moments tonight.

On how the team can build off their current win-streak:

I feel that the guys are seeing the results of all the effort and we're on top of them. We're not giving them an inch and you know, they're not perfect and we were far from where we want to be in a lot of ways, but I like the way guys are buying in. They bought in and when we're asking them stuff on the bench, they're doing it on the ice and so this is the good news, but we have a game tomorrow. I don't get too high, I don't even look at standings, I don't get too low. It doesn't matter to me, I'm looking at the process, I'm looking at how we invest in the game and how our young guys are contributing and growing because we do have a lot of young guys in the lineup.

On the team performing in key moments:

Our habits are kicking in. Our third periods have been good since the Bakersfield game. We've learned and grown a lot. Our second period today was probably one of our best periods of the year of our second periods so obviously, a coach will look for sixty perfect minutes-that's not going to happen. But again, we came back to grit and principle and buying in and I'm very proud of the way the guys just kind of stick together through that kind of adversity the games will bring you because they will bring you. It ain't going to be perfect all the time, but I'm happy the way we clawed on mentally and physically in games.

On the impressive performance of both goaltenders:

They've been solid, at times, on breakdowns, like I said and it's important to have goalies that are in tune and know what we're doing so we give them a chance to be alert and they have been alert. So, they know that we're trying to prevent some of the areas on the ice so they have to take care of everything else and they did. I do agree with you that the goaltending has been solid. We're going to be challenged tomorrow, a good team back in Bakersfield waiting for us so let's get some rest, let's get some food and fluid, and let's go back at it tomorrow.

American Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2021

