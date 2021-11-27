Wolf Pack Look for Third Straight Victory over Rival Thunderbirds

November 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack fell behind 2-0 against the Springfield Thunderbirds for the second time in as many meetings on Friday night at the XL Center. For the second time in as many meetings, the Wolf Pack scored four times in the second period to take a lead they would not lose, storming back for a 5-3 victory. This afternoon, the sides meet for the second time in less than 24 hours as both teams close out the month of November.

Today's puck drop is set for 2:05 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fourth of twelve meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Thunderbirds during the 2021-22 AHL regular season. This is the third of six meetings between the foes at the MassMutual Center this season, and the second game of a stretch that will see the sides faceoff three times in five days. The rivals will conclude their miniseries on Wednesday night back in Hartford at 7:00 pm. They have split the first two meetings in Western Massachusetts.

The Wolf Pack have won two straight in the season series after dropping the opener on October 16th. The Wolf Pack got their revenge on November 12th, claiming a 6-4 victory at the MassMutual Center. Forward Morgan Barron scored twice in the win, while forward Ty Ronning scored the winner 15:37 into the third period. The Wolf Pack trailed 2-0 after one period of play but scored four unanswered in the second to take the lead for good in the victory.

Hartford trailed 2-0 after twenty minutes last night as well, but again scored four unanswered in the second to take the lead in a 5-3 win at the XL Center. Defenseman Zac Jones and forward Lauri Pajuniemi each had three points (1 g, 2 a) in the win, while defenseman Anthony Bitetto scored the eventual game winner at 17:17 of the second period on the powerplay.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack enter today's game riding a six-game point streak (5-0-1-0) following a 5-3 victory over the Thunderbirds last night at the XL Center. The Pack fell behind 2-0, surrendering a powerplay and shorthanded goal in the first period. Jones got Hartford back into the game 34 seconds into the second period with his second of the season, while forward Jonny Brodzinski tied the game at 4:50 on the powerplay.

Pajuniemi gave Hartford their first lead at 11:37 of the middle stanza, while Bitetto and forward Tim Gettinger tacked on insurance markers. Both Bitetto and Gettinger were returning from day-to-day injuries. Gettinger had missed two games, while Bitetto had missed five. The win pushed Hartford to 8-1-0-0 on home ice this season.

Brodzinski leads the team with 18 points (7 g, 11 a), and holds the team lead in goals with seven on the season. Goaltender Keith Kinkaid leads the way in net with a 9-1-1 record. After starting last night, it's expected that Kinkaid will back-up today and that Adam Húska will start for the Wolf Pack.

Forward Tanner Fritz has points in nine of his last ten games and in four straight contests overall. He's scored five points (1 g, 4 a) during his current four-game streak. Ronning also has points in four straight games (1 g, 4 a).

Thunderbirds Outlook:

The Thunderbirds enter today's game with a 13-3-2-0 record following last night's 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Wolf Pack. Forward Nathan Todd opened the scoring with his fifth of the season on the powerplay at 12:44 of the first period, while forward Mackenzie MacEachern tacked on a shorthanded goal at 14:25 to give the T-Birds a 2-0 lead.

Forward Nathan Walker scored the club's second powerplay goal of the night at 16:15 of the third period with a six-on-four advantage, but it wasn't enough to spark a comeback for the visitors. Walker, thanks to his two points last night, leads active T-Birds' players with 17 points (6 g, 11 a) on the season.

Forwards Matthew Peca (9 g, 7 a) and Logan Brown (6 g, 10 a) are tied for second on the team in scoring with 16 points each. Rookie defenseman Scott Perunovich leads the team with 20 points (2 g, 18 a) but was recalled to the NHL's St. Louis Blues earlier this month.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

The Wolf Pack and Thunderbirds will conclude their three-game miniseries back in Hartford on Wednesday night. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm. After a trip to Providence on Friday evening, the Pack will host the Utica Comets next Saturday night at 7:00 pm. That game is our annual Teddy Bear Toss game and marks the return of Hartford hockey legend Kevin Dineen.

Tickets are still available for both the December 1st and 4th games at www.hartfordwolfpack.com!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.