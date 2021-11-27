Marlies Host Monsters in Second Half of Back-To-Back

November 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies host the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday afternoon for the second half of a back-to-back. The two teams met on Friday night in Cleveland where the Monsters took a 5-1 victory.

This will be the third straight game between the two teams. Cleveland has won previous two, so the Marlies will be looking to grab a win on Saturday in front of a home crowd. The Monsters are currently on a four game winning streak.

Cleveland are currently second in the North Division standings, while Toronto sits fourth. The Marlies are 4-4-1-1 against North Division opponents and 1-1-1-0 against the Cleveland Monsters.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side include Brett Seney who has eight goals and 13 points so far this season, and Joseph Duszak who leads the team in assists with 13. On the Monsters side, Jake Christiansen leads the team with 17 points, while Brendan Gaunce leads the team in goals with seven.

Puck drops at 4:00 PM EST on Leafs Nation Network and AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.