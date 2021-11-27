St. Louis Blues Recall F Dakota Joshua from T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The St. Louis Blues have placed James Neal on injured reserve and recalled forward Dakota Joshua from the American Hockey League's Springfield Thunderbirds.

Neal last practiced with the Blues on Wednesday in Detroit but left practice early. Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said Neal aggravated an injury when speaking to reporters. Neal has played in 17 games for the Blues this season, registering two goals and two assists.

Joshua, 25, has appeared in 11 games with the Thunderbirds this season, registering one goal and four assists. He has dressed in six games for the Blues.

