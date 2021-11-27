Damiani Scores Late But Stars Fall 4-1 in Winnipeg

CEDAR PARK, TX - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 4-1 to the Manitoba Moose Saturday in a matinee at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. Riley Damiani scored in the third period to avoid the shutout, but it was not enough.

The Stars and Moose remained scoreless through nearly the entire first period until Cole Perfetti broke the tie with 1:31 left to put the Moose up by one. The two teams each had two power play opportunities but neither team converted on the man-advantage.

The second frame didn't hold much action either until the Moose increased their lead to two when Johnathan Kovacevic fired a shot past Adam Scheel from the right circle with 5:10 remaining. Manitoba led 2-0 lead through 40 minutes.

The third period began with a goal from C.J Suess to give the Moose a 3-0 lead. The Stars continued to push though, and at 8:49, Riley Damiani put Texas on the board with a fancy move in front of the Manitoba net to beat Mikhail Berdin and make the score 3-1.

Just as the Stars found life, Anthony Louis was whistled for high-sticking which sent the Stars back on the penalty kill. After the kill, Scheel skated for the Stars bench to give Texas the extra attacker, but they were unable to beat Berdin. Evan Polei sealed the deal with an empty net goal with 1:54 left in regulation to complete the scoring.

Scheel was dealt his first loss of the season, stopping 25 of 28 shots, while Berdin earned his fifth win of the year, making 27 saves on 28 shots.

The Stars and Moose face-off again Sunday at 2:00 p.m. CT from Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, before Texas continues on its road trip to Laval, Quebec next week.

