T-Birds Exact Payback on Wolf Pack with 4-2 Win
November 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
Springfield Thunderbirds left wing Nathan Walker (left) delivers a blow against the Hartford Wolf Pack
(Springfield Thunderbirds)
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (14-3-2-0) got some payback against the Hartford Wolf Pack (12-4-2-0) on Saturday afternoon, taking a 4-2 decision over their I-91 rivals before a crowd of 6,015 inside the MassMutual Center.
Picking up where they left off on Friday night, the Hartford power play continued its red hot run to take an early lead at 4:55 of the first. Former T-Bird Anthony Greco raced down the right wing, cut to the middle on a defender, and found Ty Ronning in the low slot for a one-time blast that beat Charlie Lindgren to make it a 1-0 game.
Hartford goaltender Adam Huska entered the game with a 1.81 goals-against average and was at his best in the first period, stopping all 13 Springfield shots that came his way to keep the Wolf Pack lead intact heading into period two. Lindgren kept it a 1-0 game thanks to a flashy right-glove save on a Jonny Brodzinski breakaway with less than two seconds on the clock in the period.
That stop by Lindgren proved to be a massive turning point for the T-Birds, who got the game equalized just 3:03 into the second with a little bit of lady luck on their side. After Steven Santini blistered a one-time slapper wide of the goal, Alexey Toropchenko and Mackenzie MacEachern poked away at the loose rebound, and eventually MacEachern got it to bounce up in the air over Huska, who had lost his stick in the fray. MacEachern extended his goal streak to three consecutive games to get the T-Birds back on even footing, 1-1.
Springfield followed that up with its first power play of the day, and Sam Anas surprised Huska with a low wrist shot from the left circle that slipped between the Wolf Pack goalie's pads to make it a 2-1 game at 8:36. Anas snapped a personal seven-game goal drought with the tally.
Nikita Alexandrov followed Anas's lead and broke his own seven-game drought at the 11:10 mark as he circled the offensive zone to the right-wing circle before snapping a wrist shot through traffic and past Huska to make it a 3-1 game.
Lindgren help up his end of the bargain as well, stopping all eight Hartford shots in the middle period, including a remarkable skate blade save on a Brodzinski breakaway backhander with the score just 2-1.
Springfield further bolstered its lead at the 3:09 mark of the final period when Matthew Peca found a rebound in a sea of traffic outside the crease area to deposit his 10th goal of the season past Huska and make it a 4-1 lead.
Hartford did not go down quietly, as Zac Jones beat Lindgren through heavy traffic at 12:18 to get the Wolf Pack back within two goals, 4-2. The Wolf Pack then drew a late power play, but the Springfield penalty kill bounced back from a tough Friday night to finish its evening 3-for-4 in dispatching Hartford advantages.
Lindgren finished his day with 24 saves to win his fifth consecutive game. In that time, he has stopped 122 of the last 128 shots he has faced. Springfield maintains its hold of first place in the Atlantic Division, and the T-Birds became the first team in the AHL to reach 30 points on the season.
Springfield now embarks on a three-game road trip, beginning with a third straight tangle with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. at the XL Center.
For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to order tickets, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. To learn more about becoming a Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.
Images from this story
|
Springfield Thunderbirds left wing Nathan Walker (left) delivers a blow against the Hartford Wolf Pack
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2021
- Comets Goaltender Schmid's First Shutout Lifts Team to Victory - Utica Comets
- Eagles Reassign Burzan, Bradley to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Eagles Utilize Big Second Period to Blast Stockton, 5-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Heat Clipped by Eagles Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Moose Rebound by Topping Stars 4-1 - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters Keep Point Streak Alive in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Combine with Several Partners to Present Army Vet with Restored Car - Charlotte Checkers
- Tim Army Earns 100th Win as Wild Head Coach as Iowa Defeats Henderson, 2-1 - Iowa Wild
- Damiani Scores Late But Stars Fall 4-1 in Winnipeg - Texas Stars
- Silver Knights Defeated, 2-1, by Wild - Henderson Silver Knights
- T-Birds Exact Payback on Wolf Pack with 4-2 Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack See Point Streak Snapped at the Hands of the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kraken Recall Riley Sheahan - Charlotte Checkers
- P-Bruins Announce Tickets on Sale for Second Half of 2021-22 Season - Providence Bruins
- Panthers Recall Aleksi Heponiemi - Charlotte Checkers
- Ducks Reassign Groulx and Lettieri to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- St. Louis Blues Recall F Dakota Joshua from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders and Phantoms Square off at 7:05 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
- 5 Things: Heat at Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Marlies Host Monsters in Second Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Heat Look for Weekend Sweep Saturday at Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Look for Third Straight Victory over Rival Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #14: Abbotsford at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Illinois Rivalry Ramps up as IceHogs and Wolves Clash Tonight in Rosemont - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Score Four Unanswered Goals, Take Down Canucks In First-Ever Matchup - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Complete Sweep of San Jose - San Diego Gulls
- Colorado Nipped by Heat, 3-2 in Overtime - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.