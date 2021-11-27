Ducks Reassign Groulx and Lettieri to Gulls
November 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned center Benoit-Olivier Groulx and right wing Vinni Lettieri to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Groulx, 21 (2/6/00), recorded 1-2=3 points with a +1 rating and two penalty minutes (PIM) in 16 games with the Ducks this season. He scored his first NHL goal as part of his first career multi-point effort (1-1=2), Nov. 7 vs. St. Louis. The 6-2, 200-pound forward earned his first NHL point (assist), Oct. 29 at Vegas after making his NHL debut Oct. 13 vs. Winnipeg.
Selected by Anaheim in the second round (54th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Groulx has appeared in two games with San Diego this season, earning one assist (0-1=1) with a +1 rating. The Rouen, France native has collected 10-20=30 points with a +15 rating and 24 PIM in 44 career AHL games with San Diego.
Lettieri, 26 (2/6/95), scored 1-1=2 points in three games with Anaheim this season, including his first goal as a Duck Oct. 31 vs. Montreal. The 5-11, 185-pound forward has appeared in 54 career NHL games with Anaheim and the New York Rangers, recording 3-7=10 points and 14 PIM. Signed as a free agent, Oct. 10, 2020, Lettieri recorded 5-1=6 points with a +2 rating in eight games with San Diego this season, tied for second among Gulls leaders in goals.
A native of Excelsior, Minn., Lettieri has scored 90-74=164 points with 117 PIM in 203 career AHL games with San Diego and Hartford. Lettieri ranks tied for third among all AHL leaders in goals (90) since the start of 2017-18. He also scored 37-46=83 points in four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2013-17), helping the Golden Gophers to a 2015 Big Ten championship.
