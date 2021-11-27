Phantoms vs. Hershey Postponed November 28 and December 1
November 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
The American Hockey League has announced that the next two games between the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Hershey Bears have been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Bears. The two postponed games are:
Sunday, November 28: Lehigh Valley at Hershey
Wednesday, December 1: Hershey at Lehigh Valley
Make-up dates for the postponed games have not been determined.
FANS WITH TICKETS, PLEASE NOTE:
All fans with tickets for the game originally scheduled for Wednesday, December 1, are encouraged to hold on to their current tickets, as these will be good when the game is rescheduled and a new make-up date is determined -- there is nothing additional you need to do to gain access to the newly rescheduled game besides presenting these original tickets. Those using mobile ticketing will see the new date and time automatically reflected when a make-up date is determined.
Fans that simply wish to exchange their December 1 tickets for another game this season can do so starting today, simply by emailing ticketsales@phantomshockey.com.
