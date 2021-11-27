Senyshyn Leads the Way with a Hat Trick as P-Bruins Defeat Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 5-1
November 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, PA. - Zach Senyshyn scored his second hat trick of the season and added an assist to lead the Providence Bruins to a 5-1 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday night. With the win, the P-Bruins finished their three game road trip with five out of six possible points. Providence outshot Wilkes- Barre/Scranton, 27-21, went one-for-five on the power play, and five-for five on the penalty kill.
RYAN MOUGENEL, HEAD COACH
"I'm just really proud of Zach. He's doing a lot of the things that I like. He's putting a lot of things in his game and finding different ways to score.
"That last goal was kind of the epitome of what I envision for him. Speed down the wall, great shot, and even if there's a rebound, there's nobody within a mile to check him.
"He's really feeling it and I'm just happy for him. Three games ago he wasn't on the power play and he didn't say one thing. He put his head down, got his energy going the right way, and is playing the right way."
STATS
- Zach Senyshyn scored his second hat trick of the season and added an assist. Senyshyn has now recorded six points (4G, 2A) during his three-game point streak and has 12 points (8G, 4A) in 17 games this season.
- Samuel Asselin recorded his second multi-point game of the season with two primary assists on goals by Senyshyn.
- Brady Lyle scored his first goal of the season. Lyle has recorded three points (1G, 2A) in 14 games this season.
- Cameron Hughes, Tyler Lewington, and Aaron Ness each recorded one assist.
- Jack Studnicka scored his third goal of the season.
Studnicka has recorded six points (3G, 3A) in 11 games this season.
- Kyle Keyser got the start in goal and made 20 saves on 21 shots. Keyser has a 3-4-3 record this season with a 2.53 goals against average and .910 save percentage.
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will return home to Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday, December 3 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS
SPRINGFIELD 19 30
HARTFORD 18 26
PROVIDENCE 17 20
HERSHEY 17 19
CHARLOTTE 18 18
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 18 18
BRIDGEPORT 19 13
LEHIGH VALLEY 17 11
1st 2nd 3rd Final
PROVIDENCE 0 1 4 5
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 0 1 0 1
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2021
- Phantoms vs. Hershey Postponed November 28 and December 1 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Senyshyn Leads the Way with a Hat Trick as P-Bruins Defeat Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 5-1 - Providence Bruins
- Penguins Stumble in Third Period, Lose to Bruins, 5-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Red-Hot Comets Shut out Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Goaltender Schmid's First Shutout Lifts Team to Victory - Utica Comets
- Eagles Reassign Burzan, Bradley to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Eagles Utilize Big Second Period to Blast Stockton, 5-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Heat Clipped by Eagles Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Moose Rebound by Topping Stars 4-1 - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters Keep Point Streak Alive in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Combine with Several Partners to Present Army Vet with Restored Car - Charlotte Checkers
- Tim Army Earns 100th Win as Wild Head Coach as Iowa Defeats Henderson, 2-1 - Iowa Wild
- Damiani Scores Late But Stars Fall 4-1 in Winnipeg - Texas Stars
- Silver Knights Defeated, 2-1, by Wild - Henderson Silver Knights
- T-Birds Exact Payback on Wolf Pack with 4-2 Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack See Point Streak Snapped at the Hands of the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kraken Recall Riley Sheahan - Charlotte Checkers
- P-Bruins Announce Tickets on Sale for Second Half of 2021-22 Season - Providence Bruins
- Panthers Recall Aleksi Heponiemi - Charlotte Checkers
- Ducks Reassign Groulx and Lettieri to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- St. Louis Blues Recall F Dakota Joshua from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders and Phantoms Square off at 7:05 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
- 5 Things: Heat at Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Marlies Host Monsters in Second Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Heat Look for Weekend Sweep Saturday at Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Look for Third Straight Victory over Rival Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #14: Abbotsford at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Illinois Rivalry Ramps up as IceHogs and Wolves Clash Tonight in Rosemont - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Score Four Unanswered Goals, Take Down Canucks In First-Ever Matchup - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Complete Sweep of San Jose - San Diego Gulls
- Colorado Nipped by Heat, 3-2 in Overtime - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- Senyshyn Leads the Way with a Hat Trick as P-Bruins Defeat Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 5-1
- P-Bruins Announce Tickets on Sale for Second Half of 2021-22 Season
- Providence Bruins Score Three in Second Period, Beat Bridgeport Islanders, 3-2
- Providence Bruins Score Late Goal to Force Overtime, Fall to Hershey Bears, 4-3
- Providence Bruins Make Push in Third Period, Fall to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 3-1