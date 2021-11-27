Senyshyn Leads the Way with a Hat Trick as P-Bruins Defeat Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 5-1

WILKES-BARRE, PA. - Zach Senyshyn scored his second hat trick of the season and added an assist to lead the Providence Bruins to a 5-1 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday night. With the win, the P-Bruins finished their three game road trip with five out of six possible points. Providence outshot Wilkes- Barre/Scranton, 27-21, went one-for-five on the power play, and five-for five on the penalty kill.

RYAN MOUGENEL, HEAD COACH

"I'm just really proud of Zach. He's doing a lot of the things that I like. He's putting a lot of things in his game and finding different ways to score.

"That last goal was kind of the epitome of what I envision for him. Speed down the wall, great shot, and even if there's a rebound, there's nobody within a mile to check him.

"He's really feeling it and I'm just happy for him. Three games ago he wasn't on the power play and he didn't say one thing. He put his head down, got his energy going the right way, and is playing the right way."

STATS

- Zach Senyshyn scored his second hat trick of the season and added an assist. Senyshyn has now recorded six points (4G, 2A) during his three-game point streak and has 12 points (8G, 4A) in 17 games this season.

- Samuel Asselin recorded his second multi-point game of the season with two primary assists on goals by Senyshyn.

- Brady Lyle scored his first goal of the season. Lyle has recorded three points (1G, 2A) in 14 games this season.

- Cameron Hughes, Tyler Lewington, and Aaron Ness each recorded one assist.

- Jack Studnicka scored his third goal of the season.

Studnicka has recorded six points (3G, 3A) in 11 games this season.

- Kyle Keyser got the start in goal and made 20 saves on 21 shots. Keyser has a 3-4-3 record this season with a 2.53 goals against average and .910 save percentage.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will return home to Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday, December 3 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS

SPRINGFIELD 19 30

HARTFORD 18 26

PROVIDENCE 17 20

HERSHEY 17 19

CHARLOTTE 18 18

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 18 18

BRIDGEPORT 19 13

LEHIGH VALLEY 17 11

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 0 1 4 5

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 0 1 0 1

