Comets Goaltender Schmid's First Shutout Lifts Team to Victory

November 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - After suffering their first defeat of the season, the Utica Comets recovered nicely on the road with a 1-0 victory against the Charlotte Checkers.

After a scoreless first period, the Comets were rewarded a two-man advantage power-play, and it was Alexander Holtz who setup his countryman Fabian Zetterlund for the one-timer that found its way past Charlotte goalie Joey Daccord to make it a 1-0 game at 7:46 of the period. Despite power-play opportunities that followed for both teams, after forty minutes the game remained 1-0 for the Comets.

In the final period of regulation, the star of the show became Comets netminder Akira Schmid who stopped shot after shot and help secure the victory and his first professional shutout.

The Comets went 1 for 6 on the man advantage while the Checkers went 0 for 6 on the night. Charlotte outshot the Comets 26 to 17. Both teams will be action in Charlotte again tomorrow with a 3:00 PM puck drop.

