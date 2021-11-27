Kraken Recall Riley Sheahan

Ahead of their road contest in Florida tonight, the Seattle Kraken have recalled Riley Sheahan from Charlotte.

The forward joined the Checkers earlier this month and has posted two points (1g, 1a) in four games in a Charlotte sweater. Sheahan now heads back to Seattle, where he has appeared in 14 games this season and picked up three points (1g, 2a).

The Kraken are in the midst of a three-game road trip and will face the other half of the Checkers' dual affiliation - the Florida Panthers - tonight.

