Thunder Comeback Falls Short Against Railers, 4-3

January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







WORCESTER - The Adirondack Thunder fell to the Worcester Railers, 4-3, on Friday night inside DCU Center.

Worcester took a 1-0 lead just 1:47 into the game as Mark Cheremeta got his own rebound and beat goaltender Colby Muise over the right pad for the lead. The goal was Cheremeta's second of the year with assists from Ryan Dickinson and Anthony Hora.

Matt Ustaski gave the Railers a two-goal advantage with just 2:35 left in the first period as he took a pass from Matt DeMelis and beat Colby Muise with a snap shot from the hash marks for his first of the year. DeMelis and Mark Cheremeta were credited with assists and the Railers took the 2-0 lead into the intermission.

Adirondack scored twice in 20 seconds in the second to tie the game at two. T.J. Friedmann set up Sean Gulka and he beat goaltender Hugo Ollas for his second of the year at 6:32 of the middle frame. Friedmann and Savva Smirnov were awarded assists.

Just 20 seconds later, Grant Loven set up Josh Filmon on a two-on-one rush to tie the game at two. The goal was Filmon's 11th of the season from Loven and Dylan Wendt at 6:52 of the second to even the score, 2-2.

Worcester added two more goals in the second period as Mark Cheremeta tallied his second of the game and third of the year at 10:31 and Riley Ginnell scored after the Thunder killed off a lengthy five-on-three penalty kill. Ginnell's goal was his sixth of the year and the Railers took a 4-2 lead into the third.

Josh Filmon scored his second of the game with the net empty to get Adirondack within a goal, in the eventual 4-3 loss.

The Thunder return home against Trois-Rivieres on February 14, 15 and 16! On February 14, fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light on Valentine's Day. Law Enforcement Night is February 15 pres. by Warren, Washington, Saratoga, and Rensselaer Sheriff Departments. The first 1,000 kids 14 and under receive a FREE youth hockey jersey and enjoy $4 Michelob Ultra with specialty jerseys! Sunday, February 16 is a 3 p.m. puck drop with a poster giveaway and postgame autographs with the Thunder in Heritage Hall.

Great ticket packages are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.