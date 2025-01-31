Fuel Fall to Swamp Rabbits in First Meeting of Season
January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
FISHERS- The Fuel hosted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the first game of a two-game set this weekend. Despite scoring two late-game goals, the Fuel could not make the comeback and fell to the Swamp Rabbits 4-3.
1ST PERIOD
Indy took the game's first penalty at 8:29 as Thomas Farrell headed to the penalty box for a delay of game.
Fourteen seconds into the penalty kill, Bryan Lemos scored a shorthanded goal for Indy. Captain Chris Cameron had the lone assist on that goal to put the Fuel up 1-0.
At 11:39, Tate Singleton evened the score for the Swamp Rabbits with a goal assisted by Ben Poisson and Austin Saint.
Greenville added to their lead at 14:45 with a goal by Colton Young.
At the end of the first period, the score was 2-1 in favor of Greenville who outshot Indy 9-7.
2ND PERIOD
Ty Farmer took the second penalty of the game at 6:49 for interference. Indy was able to kill it off.
Singleton scored his second goal of the game, to make it 3-1, at 16:35 of the second period.
With less than thirty seconds to go in the second period, tensions boiled over and the Swamp Rabbits ended up on a power play that would last into the final period.
Singleton and Indy's Lucas Brenton took roughing penalties, however only Brenton's was a double minor.
Greenville was outshooting Indy 17-16 at the end of the second frame.
3RD PERIOD
Just 32 seconds into the third period, Cam Hausinger took an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, putting Greenville on a lengthy 5-on-3 power play opportunity.
With chances on both sides, no one scored and the Fuel killed it off.
Singleton completed the hat trick with a goal at 3:54 to make it 4-1 in favor of the Swamp Rabbits.
At 8:22, Hausinger scored with the help of Colin Bilek and Brenton to make it 4-2.
Parker Berge took a roughing penalty at 11:19, putting the Fuel on the power play again, which they quickly capitalized on with a goal by Kevin Lombardi to make it 4-3.
That goal was assisted by Bilek and Lemos on the power play.
Casey Dornbach took a cross-checking penalty at 13:47, giving the Fuel a dangerous power play advantage again, but the Swamp Rabbits killed it off.
With about a minute to go in regulation, Indy pulled Gaudreau from the goal in favor of the extra attacker. It was not enough though, as time expired and the Swamp Rabbits took the 4-3 victory.
These two teams will meet again tomorrow night in the second of three games for Indy this weekend.
