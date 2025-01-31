Game Day Preview: Americans Host Rapid City, 7:10 PM CST

Kenny Johnson of the Allen Americans (right) addresses the Rapid City Rush

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (11-21-7-1), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Rapid City Rush (12-21-4-3) tonight at 7:10 PM CST at CUTX Event Center. This is the third of five straight games against the Rapid City Rush.

Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Executive Producer: Tyler Luker

Broadcast Producer: John Beifuss

Ice-Time: Manny Acuna

Editor: Mason Garcia

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: 2/1/25 vs. Rapid City Rush, 7:10 PM CST

Streak Halted : The Americans ended their seven-game drought with a victory on Wednesday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Allen never led until late in the second period when defenseman Hudson Wilson scored to put the Americans up 3-2. That goal would hold up as the Americans won for just the fourth time at home this season. Spencer Asuchak (13) and Colin Jacobs (6) also lit the lamp for Allen. Kyle Crnkovic extended his point streak with two assists on Wednesday. He has a point or more in nine of his last 10 games (3 goals and 11 assists).

Wells impressive in victory : Americans netminder Dylan Wells had his best start between the pipes this season for the Americans, stopping 44 of 46 Rapid City shots to earn the win for Allen (2.00 GAA and 0.957 SV %). It was his team-leading fifth win of the season, and first victory in an Allen sweater since November 15th.

Power Play Blanked: The Americans power play went 0-for-3 on Wednesday night in their win over Rapid City. The Americans power play remains in the Top 10 in the league at #10 (20.2 %). Spencer Asuchak leads Allen with six power play goals.

Polino streak ends at Five: Americans forward Patrick Polino saw his five-game point streak come to an end on Wednesday night. During the streak he had seven points in five games (1 goal and 6 helpers).

Asuchak goes back-to-back: Americans forward Spencer Asuchak scored for the second consecutive game netting his 13th of the year on Wednesday night. The Americans forward had a goal and an assist in the 3-2 win over Rapid City.

Westcott makes his Allen debut: Americans newly acquired forward Jared Westcott made his Americans debut on Wednesday night playing on a line with Patrick Polino and Mark Duarte. Westcott had one shot on goal with no points and finished the game even. He was acquired last week in a trade. In 24 games with Bloomington this season he had seven points (3 goals and 4 assists).

Comparing Allen and Rapid City

Allen Americans:

Home: 4-10-4-0

Away: 7-11-3-1

Overall: 11-21-7-1

Last 10: 3-4-2-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (15) Brayden Watts

Assists: (27)

Points: (40) Brayden Watts

+/-: (3) Cole Fraser

PIM's: (59) Colin Jacobs

Rapid City Rush:

Home: 8-9-1-3

Away: 4-12-3-0

Overall: 12-21-4-3

Last 10: 4-6-0-0

Rapid City Rush Leaders:

Goals: (17) Ryan Wagner

Assists: (21) Ryan Wagner

Points: (38) Ryan Wagner

+/-: (+6) Brady Pouteau

PIM's (47) Connor Mylymok

