Oilers Top Thunder in 10-Goal Affair

January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla.- Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Wichita Thunder 7-3 at the BOK Center on Friday night.

Alec Butcher opened the scoring with 5:03 remaining in the first period, finishing off a mad scramble to put the Oilers up 1-0. Easton Brodzinski extended the Oilers' lead to 2-0 with 1:03 remaining in the first, wiring a power-play shot from the left point behind Gabriel Carriere.

Conner Roulette placed the Oilers up 3-0 with his third goal in as many games, finishing an end-wall feed from Duggie Lagrone launched ahead by Cade McNelly. The assist was McNelly's first point as a pro. Solag Bakich notched his seventh of the season, completing another two-on-one with 2:03 remaining in the period. McNelly picked up his second assist of the game, with Michael Farren's primary assist bringing the captain to five points in five games.

Mitch Russell converted a turnover bardown over Vyacheslav Buteyets 49 seconds into the third period, cutting the score to 4-1. Bakich net his second of the night, tipping a power-play rip from Easton Brodzinski, setting Tulsa up 5-1 3:58 into the final frame. Nico Sommerville trickled a chance through Buteyets 27 seconds before the halfway point of the period, cutting Tulsa's lead to three once again. Justin Michaelian made it 6-1, powering a feed from Josh Nelson home. Butcher scored his second of the night and his fifth of the season series with 5:26 remaining in the game, putting the Oilers up 7-2. Russell got his second of the game with 2:52 remaining, closing the score 7-3.

The Oilers and Thunder square off again tomorrow, Feb. 1 at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center for Alzheimer's Awareness Night.

