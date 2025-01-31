Heidemann Dealt to Bloomington
January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Austin Heidemann has been dealt to the Bloomington Bison for future considerations.
Heidemann came to the Thunder back in November. He registered 12 points (7g, 5a) in 31 games for Wichita.
Wichita continues its seven-game road trip on Friday night at the BOK Center against Tulsa.
