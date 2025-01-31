Heidemann Dealt to Bloomington

Sports stats



Wichita Thunder

Heidemann Dealt to Bloomington

January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release


Wichita Thunder forward Austin Heidemann
Wichita Thunder forward Austin Heidemann
(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Austin Heidemann has been dealt to the Bloomington Bison for future considerations.

Heidemann came to the Thunder back in November. He registered 12 points (7g, 5a) in 31 games for Wichita.

Wichita continues its seven-game road trip on Friday night at the BOK Center against Tulsa.

Check out the Wichita Thunder Statistics




Images from this story

Wichita Thunder forward Austin Heidemann
Wichita Thunder forward Austin Heidemann
   

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

ECHL Stories from January 31, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Wichita Thunder Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central