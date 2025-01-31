Mariners Outshoot, But Can't Outscore Lions
January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
TROIS-RIVIERES, QC - The Maine Mariners fell 5-1 to the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Friday night at Colisee Videotron, their third conse defeat at the hands of the North Division leaders. The loss came in spite of a 35-33 Mariners shot advantage in the game.
Having averaged just over 18 shots per game in their last three, the Mariners responded with 20 in the first period on Friday. Still, it was the Lions striking first at 8:29 on a goal from Israel Mianscum, slapping away at a loose puck to the right of Maine netminder Ryan Bischel. The Mariners got the equalizer from their captain at 12:14. Lions goaltender Zachary Emond ventured out of his net on a dump in, and couldn't get back in before Wyllum Deveaux wrapped it in to tie the game.
The Lions broke the 1-1 tie with a power play goal at 13:26 of the 2nd. Just five seconds into their man advantage opportunity, Isaac Dufort snuck a backhand past the glove of Ryan Bischel to make it a 2-1 game. The Trois-Rivieres power play caused more trouble later in the period when Tommy Cormier batted a cross-crease puck out of midair at 17:43, just seconds after the Mariners had returned to full strength.
Tommy Cormer added his second goal of the game on a 2-on-0 break at 2:46 of the third to up the Trois lead to 4-1. Morgan Adams-Moisan tipped in a Jacon Paquette shot at 14:27 for the Lions' fifth goal. The Lions improved to 6-0-1 in seven games against Maine this season.
The Mariners (16-21-3-0) have one final game in Trois-Rivieres on Saturday afternoon at 3 PM. They're back on home ice to start a three-game homestand Sunday at 3 PM against the Worcester Railers for "Groundhog Day," and a chance to clinch the VIP Rivalry Cup. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 31, 2025
- Blades' Rally Late and Beat Orlando in OT - Florida Everblades
- Singleton's Hat Trick Power Swamp Rabbits to Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Singleton's Hat Trick Power Swamp Rabbits to Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Oilers Top Thunder in 10-Goal Affair - Tulsa Oilers
- Cheremeta Shines in 4-3 Railers' Win - Worcester Railers HC
- Ghost Pirates Drop Sixth Game in a Row - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Koopman Clutch in Overtime Once Again - Wheeling Nailers
- Patrick Bajkov Scores Franchise's First Hat Trick in Win - Bloomington Bison
- Komets Fall to Toledo 4-3 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Fuel Fall to Swamp Rabbits in First Meeting of Season - Indy Fuel
- Milic, Admirals Shut Out Stingrays In Return To Norfolk Scope - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short Against Railers, 4-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Shut Out By Admirals 3-0 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Outshoot, But Can't Outscore Lions - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - January 31 - ECHL
- Cesana Assigned to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Heidemann Dealt to Bloomington - Wichita Thunder
- Florida Everblades Release 2025-26 Blades 365 Membership Information - Florida Everblades
- Icemen Trade Defenseman Robert Calisti to Reading - Jacksonville Icemen
- Royals Acquire Robert Calisti, D from Jacksonville in Exchange for Future Considerations - Reading Royals
- Chris Harpur Loaned to Orlando Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Bison Acquire Forward Austin Heidmann - Bloomington Bison
- Ethan Haider Recalled by the Milwaukee Admirals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day #39 - Maine Mariners vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: January 31, 2025 at Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Continues Road Trip Tonight at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Railers Loaned Defenseman Matias Rajaniemi - Worcester Railers HC
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Rapid City, 7:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: January 31, 2025 - Rivalry Weekend at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.