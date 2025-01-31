Mariners Outshoot, But Can't Outscore Lions

January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







TROIS-RIVIERES, QC - The Maine Mariners fell 5-1 to the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Friday night at Colisee Videotron, their third conse defeat at the hands of the North Division leaders. The loss came in spite of a 35-33 Mariners shot advantage in the game.

Having averaged just over 18 shots per game in their last three, the Mariners responded with 20 in the first period on Friday. Still, it was the Lions striking first at 8:29 on a goal from Israel Mianscum, slapping away at a loose puck to the right of Maine netminder Ryan Bischel. The Mariners got the equalizer from their captain at 12:14. Lions goaltender Zachary Emond ventured out of his net on a dump in, and couldn't get back in before Wyllum Deveaux wrapped it in to tie the game.

The Lions broke the 1-1 tie with a power play goal at 13:26 of the 2nd. Just five seconds into their man advantage opportunity, Isaac Dufort snuck a backhand past the glove of Ryan Bischel to make it a 2-1 game. The Trois-Rivieres power play caused more trouble later in the period when Tommy Cormier batted a cross-crease puck out of midair at 17:43, just seconds after the Mariners had returned to full strength.

Tommy Cormer added his second goal of the game on a 2-on-0 break at 2:46 of the third to up the Trois lead to 4-1. Morgan Adams-Moisan tipped in a Jacon Paquette shot at 14:27 for the Lions' fifth goal. The Lions improved to 6-0-1 in seven games against Maine this season.

The Mariners (16-21-3-0) have one final game in Trois-Rivieres on Saturday afternoon at 3 PM. They're back on home ice to start a three-game homestand Sunday at 3 PM against the Worcester Railers for "Groundhog Day," and a chance to clinch the VIP Rivalry Cup. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.