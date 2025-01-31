Royals Acquire Robert Calisti, D from Jacksonville in Exchange for Future Considerations
January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Robert Calisti has been acquired from the Jacksonville Icemen in exchange for Future Considerations.
Calisti, 24, opened the 2024-25 campaign, his fourth professional season, with Jacksonville in the ECHL where he recorded 12 points (3g-9a) 21 penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 33 games played. A native of Toronto, Ontario, Calisti registered 30 points (11g-19a), 48 penalty minutes and a -27 rating in 63 games last season between the Kalamazoo Wings (23 gp: 4-8-12) and the Atlanta Gladiators (40 gp: 7-11-18).
The 5'9", 183-pound, left-shot defenseman made his professional debut with the Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2020-21, where he registered his forst professional career point against the Laval Rocket. Calisti played the ensuing 2021-22 season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the Soo Greyhounds before returning to the pro ranks in the ECHL in 2022-23 for the Florida Everblades (42 gp: 10-12-22) and Kalamazoo (15 gp: 2-8-10).
Across 154 professional career games between the ECHL (153) and AHL (1), Calisti has accumulated 75 points (26g-49a), 97 penalty minutes and a -18 rating. In 153 ECHL career games, Calisti has logged 74 points (26g-48a), 97 penalty minutes and a -19 rating between stints with Florida (2022-23), Kalamazoo (2022-23, 2023-24), Atlanta (2023-24) and Jacksonville (2024-25).
Across parts of four seasons in the OHL with the Soo Greyhounds, Calisti totaled 114 points (41g-73a), 137 penalty minutes and a -6 rating in 195 OHL career games.
The deadline to complete Future Considerations is 3:00 p.m. ET on June 20, 2025.
- Royals Upcoming:
The Royals return home for a three-game home stand beginning with a two-game series against the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday, February 1st at 7:00 PM and Sunday, February 2nd at 3:00 PM. The home stand concludes against the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday, February 4th at 10:30 AM.
