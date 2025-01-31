Ethan Haider Recalled by the Milwaukee Admirals

January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that goaltender Ethan Haider has been recalled from loan by the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League.

Haider, 23, has appeared in 24 games with the Gladiators so far this season, posting a record of 13-9-1, a 2.87 goals against average, and a save percentage of .899. The Maple Grove, Minnesota native is also tied for second in the ECHL in shutouts, with three.

The Gladiators return to action starting TONIGHT, when the club takes on the newest ECHL franchise, the Bloomington Bison.

