Ethan Haider Recalled by the Milwaukee Admirals
January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that goaltender Ethan Haider has been recalled from loan by the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League.
Haider, 23, has appeared in 24 games with the Gladiators so far this season, posting a record of 13-9-1, a 2.87 goals against average, and a save percentage of .899. The Maple Grove, Minnesota native is also tied for second in the ECHL in shutouts, with three.
The Gladiators return to action starting TONIGHT, when the club takes on the newest ECHL franchise, the Bloomington Bison.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 31, 2025
- Chris Harpur Loaned to Orlando Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Bison Acquire Forward Austin Heidmann - Bloomington Bison
- Ethan Haider Recalled by the Milwaukee Admirals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day #39 - Maine Mariners vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: January 31, 2025 at Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Continues Road Trip Tonight at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Railers Loaned Defenseman Matias Rajaniemi - Worcester Railers HC
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Rapid City, 7:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: January 31, 2025 - Rivalry Weekend at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta Gladiators Stories
- Ethan Haider Recalled by the Milwaukee Admirals
- Gladiators to Host a Watch Party at the Aloft in Lawrenceville
- All Remaining Gladiator Broadcasts to be Broadcasted on YouTube
- Atlanta Snaps Three Game Skid by Taking Down Stingrays in the Shootout
- Two Gladiator Game Dates to Switch on the Peachtree Sports Network