Ashbrook Nets Hat-Trick In Cyclones' Overtime Loss Against Wheeling
January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Wheeling Nailers, 4-3, in an overtime loss on Friday night at Heritage Bank Center. Despite a hat-trick from forward Tristan Ashbrook, the Cyclones conceded the game-winning goal 48 seconds into the overtime period to drop their sixth game in the extra period this season.
Wheeling opened up the scoring. Matty De St. Phalle scored his 14th goal of the season to make 1-0, Wheeling at the 6:37 mark of the opening period. Jordan Martel and Kyle Jackson recorded assists on the opening tally.
Cincinnati would continue pushing forward. Ashbrook would close out the period on a high for the Cyclones. He stole the puck and skated down the right wing, picking the low glove side of Taylor Gauthier to level the score at 1-1.
The Cyclones outshot Wheeling 17-6 in the first period, taking the tie into the first intermission. Wheeling would score quickly again in the second period, with Gabe Klassen beating Pavel Cajan five-hole to retake the lead.
Despite Wheeling's goal, the Cyclone defense killed a 5-on-3 to generate momentum in the late stages of the second period. Cincinnati would tie the game once more, with Mathieu Gosselin and Ty Voit connecting to find Ashbrook.
Ashbrook's second of the game made it 2-2 with 8.1 seconds left in the second period to give Cincinnati a tie heading into the final frame.
Ashbrook would round out the hat-trick, picking the corner on a 2-on-1 to give Cincinnati their only lead of the game. He scored his 10th, 11th, and 12th goal of the season tonight, becoming the first Cyclone to score a hat-trick this season.
The lead would be short lived, with Isaac Belliveau scoring his first of the season just 51 seconds after Ashbrook's hat-trick tally. Both goals occurred during the 4-on-4 run of play.
The game would require overtime. Cyclones earned a point in the standings but would drop the extra point following Matt Koopman's game winner just 48 seconds into overtime.
The Cyclones return to Heritage Bank Center tomorrow afternoon for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game. Cincinnati will host the Toledo Walleye at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. Tickets are still available for purchase on CyclonesHockey.com. All bears will directly benefit Cincinnati Police, Cincinnati Fire, and Matthew 25 Ministries.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
