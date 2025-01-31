Patrick Bajkov Scores Franchise's First Hat Trick in Win
January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Duluth, GA - Patrick Bajkov scored a hat trick and Yaniv Perets secured the shutout as the Bloomington Bison defeated the Atlanta Gladiators by a 5-0 score on Friday night at Gas South Arena.
The teams skated in a scoreless first period with the Gladiators outshooting the Bison 14-5. Only one penalty was assessed in the frame with Bryce Montgomery whistled for high-sticking.
4:13 into the second period, Gavin Gould opened the scoring with a backhander for his second of the season. Carter Berger and Zack Hoffman assisted on the period's only goal. Atlanta continued to test Perets while outshooting the Bison 11-6.
Bajkov began a monumentous third period and extended the Bison lead 2:47 into the stanza with a rebound goal. His fifth of the season came from Brett Budgell and Montgomery. On the first Bison power play of the game, Bajkov added his second of the night with a wrist shot outside the faceoff circle. The goal came at 6:38 from Josh Boyer and Berger. Sam Coatta grew the Bison lead to 4-0 with his first North American professional goal at 9:19. His one-timer tally came from Gould while Eddie Matsushima notched the secondary assist. Just a few moments later, Bajkov scored the first hat trick in Bison history on a rebound. His seventh of the season came on a Budgell rebound at 13:45. Jake Murray collected the secondary assist to close the scoring and give the Bison a 5-0 victory. Bloomington outshot Atlanta 20-8 in the period.
Perets notched his second shutout in as many starts with 33 saves to improve his record to 7-4-1. Drew DeRidder took the loss with 26 saves on 31 shots. The Bison powerplay went 1-for-3 while the penalty kill went 4-for-4.
Bloomington continues the three-game series against Atlanta tomorrow at 6 p.m. at Gas South Arena.
The Legacy Weekend Package is now available for purchase! The package includes one platinum center ice seat on Friday, February 21 (All-You-Can-Eat Night), one platinum center ice seat on Saturday, February 22 (New York Rangers Night), a VIP meet-and-greet with a Rangers legend and a Bison hat for just $49! To purchase, click HERE, or call (309) 965-HERD.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 31, 2025
- Blades' Rally Late and Beat Orlando in OT - Florida Everblades
- Singleton's Hat Trick Power Swamp Rabbits to Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Singleton's Hat Trick Power Swamp Rabbits to Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Oilers Top Thunder in 10-Goal Affair - Tulsa Oilers
- Cheremeta Shines in 4-3 Railers' Win - Worcester Railers HC
- Ghost Pirates Drop Sixth Game in a Row - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Koopman Clutch in Overtime Once Again - Wheeling Nailers
- Patrick Bajkov Scores Franchise's First Hat Trick in Win - Bloomington Bison
- Komets Fall to Toledo 4-3 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Fuel Fall to Swamp Rabbits in First Meeting of Season - Indy Fuel
- Milic, Admirals Shut Out Stingrays In Return To Norfolk Scope - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short Against Railers, 4-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Shut Out By Admirals 3-0 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Outshoot, But Can't Outscore Lions - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - January 31 - ECHL
- Cesana Assigned to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Heidemann Dealt to Bloomington - Wichita Thunder
- Florida Everblades Release 2025-26 Blades 365 Membership Information - Florida Everblades
- Icemen Trade Defenseman Robert Calisti to Reading - Jacksonville Icemen
- Royals Acquire Robert Calisti, D from Jacksonville in Exchange for Future Considerations - Reading Royals
- Chris Harpur Loaned to Orlando Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Bison Acquire Forward Austin Heidmann - Bloomington Bison
- Ethan Haider Recalled by the Milwaukee Admirals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day #39 - Maine Mariners vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: January 31, 2025 at Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Continues Road Trip Tonight at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Railers Loaned Defenseman Matias Rajaniemi - Worcester Railers HC
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Rapid City, 7:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: January 31, 2025 - Rivalry Weekend at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.