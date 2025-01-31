Patrick Bajkov Scores Franchise's First Hat Trick in Win

Duluth, GA - Patrick Bajkov scored a hat trick and Yaniv Perets secured the shutout as the Bloomington Bison defeated the Atlanta Gladiators by a 5-0 score on Friday night at Gas South Arena.

The teams skated in a scoreless first period with the Gladiators outshooting the Bison 14-5. Only one penalty was assessed in the frame with Bryce Montgomery whistled for high-sticking.

4:13 into the second period, Gavin Gould opened the scoring with a backhander for his second of the season. Carter Berger and Zack Hoffman assisted on the period's only goal. Atlanta continued to test Perets while outshooting the Bison 11-6.

Bajkov began a monumentous third period and extended the Bison lead 2:47 into the stanza with a rebound goal. His fifth of the season came from Brett Budgell and Montgomery. On the first Bison power play of the game, Bajkov added his second of the night with a wrist shot outside the faceoff circle. The goal came at 6:38 from Josh Boyer and Berger. Sam Coatta grew the Bison lead to 4-0 with his first North American professional goal at 9:19. His one-timer tally came from Gould while Eddie Matsushima notched the secondary assist. Just a few moments later, Bajkov scored the first hat trick in Bison history on a rebound. His seventh of the season came on a Budgell rebound at 13:45. Jake Murray collected the secondary assist to close the scoring and give the Bison a 5-0 victory. Bloomington outshot Atlanta 20-8 in the period.

Perets notched his second shutout in as many starts with 33 saves to improve his record to 7-4-1. Drew DeRidder took the loss with 26 saves on 31 shots. The Bison powerplay went 1-for-3 while the penalty kill went 4-for-4.

Bloomington continues the three-game series against Atlanta tomorrow at 6 p.m. at Gas South Arena.

