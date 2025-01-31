Bison Acquire Forward Austin Heidmann

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today that the team has acquired forward Austin Heidemann from the Whichita Thunder in exchange for future considerations.

Heidemann, 25, has dressed in 31 games this season with the Thunder collecting 12 points (seven goals, five assists). He also appeared in one game with the Worcester Railers.

The Maple Grove, Minnesota native skated in 125 career NCAA games between RPI and Mercyhurst University. He complied 86 points (40 goals, 46 assists) and 41 penalty minutes over two seasons with each club.

The 6-foot, 190-pound forward led RPI with 16 assists and 27 points in 2023-24. He also led Mercyhurst University with 15 assists and co-led the team with 27 points in 2021-22.

