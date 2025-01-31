Cesana Assigned to Savannah

January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the club has been assigned defenseman Dennis Cesana by the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers.

Cesana, 26, has recorded 11 goals and 24 assists in 35 games with the Ghost Pirates this season. The North Providence, RI, native was named a 2024-25 Midseason ECHL All-Star as he's set career highs in every major offensive category.

With Charlotte this season, Cesana has appeared in four games, posting an assist, along with four penalty minutes. In total, he has skated with the Checkers in 82 games over the last four seasons.

The right-handed defenseman last played for Savannah on January 15 against the Florida Everblades in Estero.

