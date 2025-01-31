Icemen Trade Defenseman Robert Calisti to Reading
January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has traded defenseman Robert Calisti to the Reading Royals in exchange for future considerations.
The third-year pro, Calisti, has posted 12 points (3g, 9a) in 33 games with Jacksonville this season.
The Icemen are at home this evening against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:00 p.m.
For single game tickets, or ticket package information, Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 31, 2025
- Cesana Assigned to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Heidemann Dealt to Bloomington - Wichita Thunder
- Florida Everblades Release 2025-26 Blades 365 Membership Information - Florida Everblades
- Icemen Trade Defenseman Robert Calisti to Reading - Jacksonville Icemen
- Royals Acquire Robert Calisti, D from Jacksonville in Exchange for Future Considerations - Reading Royals
- Chris Harpur Loaned to Orlando Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Bison Acquire Forward Austin Heidmann - Bloomington Bison
- Ethan Haider Recalled by the Milwaukee Admirals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day #39 - Maine Mariners vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: January 31, 2025 at Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Continues Road Trip Tonight at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Railers Loaned Defenseman Matias Rajaniemi - Worcester Railers HC
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Rapid City, 7:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: January 31, 2025 - Rivalry Weekend at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Icemen Stories
- Icemen Trade Defenseman Robert Calisti to Reading
- Close Sharp as Icemen Defeats Oralando for Second Time in as Many Days
- Icemen Unable to Finish off Sweep of Solar Bears in 4-1 Loss
- Icemen Trade Mackenzie Dwyer to Reading
- Icemen's Koch Named to ECHL Midseason All-Star Team