Icemen Trade Defenseman Robert Calisti to Reading

January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has traded defenseman Robert Calisti to the Reading Royals in exchange for future considerations.

The third-year pro, Calisti, has posted 12 points (3g, 9a) in 33 games with Jacksonville this season.

The Icemen are at home this evening against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:00 p.m.

