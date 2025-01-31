Florida Everblades Release 2025-26 Blades 365 Membership Information

January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla - The Florida Everblades announce updated details for Blades 365 members for the 2025-26 season, which will also be the 28th season of Everblades hockey!

Starting the 2025-26 season, an auto-renewal program will be implemented for all Blades 365 members. The program is designed to simplify and speed up the renewal process for Everblades season ticket holders and guarantees you don't lose your seats for the upcoming season. For more detailed information on the program, and how to manage your Blades 365 Membership renewal selection, visit HERE.

Additionally, Florida Everblades 2025 Kelly Cup Playoff Packages will go on sale Monday, March 10th, 2025. Support the Blades on the quest for their 4th consecutive Kelly Cup Championship and receive the most savings with a 2025 Kelly Cup Playoff Package!

Fans interested in purchasing a NEW Everblades Membership for the 2025-2026 season will have access to do so starting Monday, March 10th, 2025, as well! Like prior seasons, those wishing to purchase a Blades 365 package will have the option of a Full Season, Select Plan, or Voucher Package for the 2025-2026 season. Contact an Everblades representative today to get on our priority waiting list! Add a Hertz #1 Club Pass for $300.00 to any Blades 365 Membership. This pass allows you and an additional 3 guests access into the Hertz #1 Club at every home Everblades game.

Full-season packages offer the greatest savings and benefits, ensuring fans don't miss a moment of next season's excitement at Hertz Arena. The package also includes an unused ticket redemption program and discounts on food and beverages.

Select plans offer members to pre-select either 12 or 24 regular-season home games of your choice, with the same seats for each of those games.

Voucher packages (online redemption only) allow you to purchase flexible tickets in quantities of 12 or 24 tickets at a time to use throughout the regular season. An Everblades Account Manager profile will be built, and you will be able to manage your games/seating selections online through your Everblades Account Manager portal.

Benefits of being a Blades 365 member include private parties, exclusive season ticket holder events, discounted parking options, merchandise discounts, and presale access for other Hertz Arena events.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.