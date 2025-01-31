Mavericks Clinch Series with 5-2 Win, Eye Sweep Tomorrow Night
January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks claimed a decisive 5-2 victory over the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks secured their fourth straight win with a strong team effort.
The Mavericks jumped out to an early lead in the first period, as Nolan Sullivan opened the scoring at 1:27, and Max Andreev doubled the lead at 16:21 with a shot that found the top right corner.
In the second period, Andreev notched his second goal of the night at 8:34, with assists from Cade Borchardt and Casey Carreau, extending Kansas City's lead to 3-0. Tahoe responded at 12:08, as Bear Hughes scored, assisted by Sloan Stanick, cutting the lead to 3-1.
The Mavericks added to their lead in the third period, with Sullivan scoring his second goal of the game at 3:39, assisted by Marcus Crawford and Justin MacPherson. Casey Carreau followed at 10:18, finishing a play set up by Marcus Crawford and Cade Borchardt. Tahoe closed the scoring at 17:29, as Sloan Stanick found the back of the net, but the Mavericks' defense held firm for the remainder of the game.
Jack LaFontaine was stellar in net once again for the Mavericks, stopping 27 of 29 shots.
The Mavericks secured the series win, and now will look for the sweep tomorrow night, February 1 for Scout Night.
Don't miss out on one of the biggest nights in Mavericks history! With nearly 2,000 scout families in attendance, Scout Night on February 1 promises to be an unforgettable experience. From special pregame activities to a Whataburger-themed glove giveaway, there's something for everyone. Join us at Cable Dahmer Arena and be part of the action as the Mavericks take on the Tahoe Knight Monsters in a high stakes battle for first place in the Mountain Division. Secure your tickets now and be part of this historic night! Puck drop is set for 6 PM CST.
