Stingrays Shut Out By Admirals 3-0

January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORFOLK, VA. - The Stingrays dropped a 3-0 decision against the Norfolk Admirals on Friday night. South Carolina goaltender Seth Eisele stopped 13 of 15 shots.

The Admirals got on the board first, 7:51 into the game. With the puck between Eisele's right skate and the goal post, Filip Fornåå Svensson tucked it in to give Norfolk a 1-0 lead.

Norfolk would double their lead on the power play in the second period. Off the rush, Fornåå Svensson wired a shot for his second goal of the game to make 2-0 Admirals.

Brady Fleurent added an empty netter with 2:44 to go in the game to make it 3-0 in favor of the Admirals.

Despite out-shooting Norfolk 11-3 in the third period and 22-16 in the game, the Stingrays were unable to beat Admiral goaltender Thomas Milic, who earned his first shutout of the season

The Stingrays will have a rematch with the Admirals on Saturday evening at 7:05 PM at the Norfolk Scope.

