Tahoe Falls 5-2 in KC for Third Loss in a Row
January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
Tahoe fell 5-2 against Kansas City in game two of the series on the road, marking their third consecutive loss and fourth in their past five games. Bear Hughes and Sloan Stanick scored, but it wasn't enough as the Mavericks rode elite special teams and a fantastic goaltending performance to victory.
Things started slow for Tahoe, who allowed two goals in the first period by Nolan Sullivan and Max Andreev. They were unable to put a shot on net through the first ten minutes of the frame until Adam Pitters created two high-danger chances in a row to begin evening out the pace of play.
In the second, the Knight Monsters couldn't capitalize on a power play to start the period, which allowed KC to keep momentum on their side. They would draw a power play of their own just over eight minutes into the frame, and Andreev scored his second goal of the game just 14 seconds in.
Bear Hughes would give Tahoe a fighting chance three and a half minutes later with his tenth goal of the year to cut the deficit to 3-1, but KC netminder Jack Lafontaine stonewalled the Knight Monsters for the rest of the period.
Tahoe couldn't sustain their momentum in the third, allowing an early goal to Sullivan and another power play goal, this time by Casey Carreau. While Sloan Stanick struck on the power play late in the game, it was too little, too late.
Jesper Vikman got the start for the Knight Monsters and was under duress all game long, turning away 31 of 36 shots seen. He has now allowed five or more goals in his last two games.
The Knight Monsters will look to get back on track and break their losing skid on Saturday, February 1 at 4:05 p.m. And, after every Knight Monsters home game check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline for wood-fired pizza, self-serve beer, and great scenery.
#TessTheWaters
Images from this story
|
Tahoe Knight Monsters on game night
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 31, 2025
- Ashbrook Nets Hat-Trick In Cyclones' Overtime Loss Against Wheeling - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Tahoe Falls 5-2 in KC for Third Loss in a Row - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Thunder Falls in First of Two vs. Oilers - Wichita Thunder
- K-Wings Notch 3 Short-Handed Goals, Beat Heartlanders in Shootout - Kalamazoo Wings
- Hawkins Scores A Pair In Friday Matchup Against Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Goure's Power Play Goal Not Enough as Rush Lose to Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Mavericks Clinch Series with 5-2 Win, Eye Sweep Tomorrow Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- Blades' Rally Late and Beat Orlando in OT - Florida Everblades
- Singleton's Hat Trick Power Swamp Rabbits to Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Singleton's Hat Trick Power Swamp Rabbits to Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Oilers Top Thunder in 10-Goal Affair - Tulsa Oilers
- Cheremeta Shines in 4-3 Railers' Win - Worcester Railers HC
- Ghost Pirates Drop Sixth Game in a Row - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Koopman Clutch in Overtime Once Again - Wheeling Nailers
- Patrick Bajkov Scores Franchise's First Hat Trick in Win - Bloomington Bison
- Komets Fall to Toledo 4-3 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Fuel Fall to Swamp Rabbits in First Meeting of Season - Indy Fuel
- Milic, Admirals Shut Out Stingrays In Return To Norfolk Scope - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short Against Railers, 4-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Shut Out By Admirals 3-0 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Outshoot, But Can't Outscore Lions - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - January 31 - ECHL
- Cesana Assigned to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Heidemann Dealt to Bloomington - Wichita Thunder
- Florida Everblades Release 2025-26 Blades 365 Membership Information - Florida Everblades
- Icemen Trade Defenseman Robert Calisti to Reading - Jacksonville Icemen
- Royals Acquire Robert Calisti, D from Jacksonville in Exchange for Future Considerations - Reading Royals
- Chris Harpur Loaned to Orlando Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Bison Acquire Forward Austin Heidmann - Bloomington Bison
- Ethan Haider Recalled by the Milwaukee Admirals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day #39 - Maine Mariners vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: January 31, 2025 at Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Continues Road Trip Tonight at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Railers Loaned Defenseman Matias Rajaniemi - Worcester Railers HC
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Rapid City, 7:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: January 31, 2025 - Rivalry Weekend at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tahoe Knight Monsters Stories
- Tahoe Falls 5-2 in KC for Third Loss in a Row
- Tahoe Falters against KC in Game One Loss
- Knight Monsters Execute Trade with Idaho for Defender Slava Demin
- Knight Monsters Lose Series to Fort Wayne at Home
- Knight Monsters Respond Against Fort Wayne With Shutout Win