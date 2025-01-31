Tahoe Falls 5-2 in KC for Third Loss in a Row

January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters on game night

Tahoe fell 5-2 against Kansas City in game two of the series on the road, marking their third consecutive loss and fourth in their past five games. Bear Hughes and Sloan Stanick scored, but it wasn't enough as the Mavericks rode elite special teams and a fantastic goaltending performance to victory.

Things started slow for Tahoe, who allowed two goals in the first period by Nolan Sullivan and Max Andreev. They were unable to put a shot on net through the first ten minutes of the frame until Adam Pitters created two high-danger chances in a row to begin evening out the pace of play.

In the second, the Knight Monsters couldn't capitalize on a power play to start the period, which allowed KC to keep momentum on their side. They would draw a power play of their own just over eight minutes into the frame, and Andreev scored his second goal of the game just 14 seconds in.

Bear Hughes would give Tahoe a fighting chance three and a half minutes later with his tenth goal of the year to cut the deficit to 3-1, but KC netminder Jack Lafontaine stonewalled the Knight Monsters for the rest of the period.

Tahoe couldn't sustain their momentum in the third, allowing an early goal to Sullivan and another power play goal, this time by Casey Carreau. While Sloan Stanick struck on the power play late in the game, it was too little, too late.

Jesper Vikman got the start for the Knight Monsters and was under duress all game long, turning away 31 of 36 shots seen. He has now allowed five or more goals in his last two games.

The Knight Monsters will look to get back on track and break their losing skid on Saturday, February 1 at 4:05 p.m. And, after every Knight Monsters home game check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline for wood-fired pizza, self-serve beer, and great scenery.

