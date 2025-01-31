Komets Fall to Toledo 4-3

January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Toledo, OH -- On Friday, the Komets traveled to Toledo for the third time this season. Toledo's Tyler Spezia started the scoring with a goal at 3:58 of the first period. The Walleye held the lead until Brannon McManus scored his eighth of the season with assists from Harrison Rees and Noah Ganske at 17:47. The Komets quickly followed with a power-play goal from Jack Dugan to make the score 2-1 after one period of play.

In the second, former Komet Brandon Hawkins scored a power-play goal to tie the score at 6:18. Hawkins's goal was quickly followed by a C.J. Hayes strike at 11:01 to give the lead back to Toledo.

Hawkins scored his second power-play goal in the final frame at 6:30 to push the Walleye lead to 4-2. Brad Morrison got the Komets back within striking distance with a power-play goal with assists from Dugan and Alex Aleardi at 15:28, but the rally fell short as the Komets fell 4-3. Brett Brochu took the loss, making 30 saves.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.