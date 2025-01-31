Komets Fall to Toledo 4-3
January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Toledo, OH -- On Friday, the Komets traveled to Toledo for the third time this season. Toledo's Tyler Spezia started the scoring with a goal at 3:58 of the first period. The Walleye held the lead until Brannon McManus scored his eighth of the season with assists from Harrison Rees and Noah Ganske at 17:47. The Komets quickly followed with a power-play goal from Jack Dugan to make the score 2-1 after one period of play.
In the second, former Komet Brandon Hawkins scored a power-play goal to tie the score at 6:18. Hawkins's goal was quickly followed by a C.J. Hayes strike at 11:01 to give the lead back to Toledo.
Hawkins scored his second power-play goal in the final frame at 6:30 to push the Walleye lead to 4-2. Brad Morrison got the Komets back within striking distance with a power-play goal with assists from Dugan and Alex Aleardi at 15:28, but the rally fell short as the Komets fell 4-3. Brett Brochu took the loss, making 30 saves.
