Wichita Continues Road Trip Tonight at Tulsa

January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder face off against the Tulsa Oilers

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder face off against the Tulsa Oilers(Wichita Thunder)

TULSA, OK - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its seven-game road trip tonight at 7:05 p.m. with a visit to the BOK Center to face Tulsa.

This is the fourth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Oilers. All-time, Wichita is 175-162-38 against Tulsa and 76-89-18 on the road against the Oilers.

Wichita took two out of three last week in Utah and sits in third place in the Mountain Division with 51 points. Tulsa is in fourth with 50 points and has a game in hand on the Thunder.

The top five teams in the Mountain Division are separated by eight points and first through fourth is separated by just four. Tonight is just the fourth meeting of the season between the longtime rivals and the first since November 10 when the Oilers claimed a 5-3 win at INTRUST Bank Arena.

In the first three games of the season-series, Michal Stinil led the way for the Thunder with eight points (3g, 5a) against Tulsa. Kobe Walker, who was out for the final two games last weekend against Utah with an upper body injury, has five points (2g, 3a) against Tulsa. Jeremie Bucheler has four points (1g, 3a). Alec Butcher leads the Oilers with three goals against the Thunder. Olivier Dame-Malka has three helpers.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for third among rookies with nine power play assists and tied for second among rookies with 11 power play points...Jay Dickman is sixth in the league with 44 points...Wichita is fourth to last in penalty minutes per game (10.05)...Wichita is 16-5-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 12-4-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 17-1-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 12-4-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 12-5-0 when outshooting its opponent...

OILERS NOTES - Michael Farren was named as Tulsa's All-Star representative last week...Jeremie Biakabutuka is tied for third among defensemen with four power play goals...Easton Brodzinski is one of just three players in the league to score a penalty shot goal...Tulsa leads the league in shots for per game (35.66)...Tulsa is 16-2-2-1 when scoring first...

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.