Rush Game Notes: January 31, 2025 at Allen Americans

January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(ALLEN, Texas) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, faces the Allen Americans for the fourth straight time. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. MST on Friday at The Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

LAST TIME OUT

Despite a season-high 46 shots on goal, the Rush fell short against Allen, 3-2, at The Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Wednesday. Rapid City scored just 1:19 into the game as Deni Goure whacked home a rebound on the power play for his ninth goal of the season. Ryan Wagner restored a 2-1 lead when he one-timed a cross-crease pass home early in the second. Allen responded with two goals late in the middle period to take a 3-2 lead, which they held from that point on.

THEY LET WAGS GET HOT

Ryan Wagner followed up his first professional hat-trick with another goal and multi-point performance on Wednesday. The Rush's captain assisted on Goure's first-period goal, then scored one of his own in the second. Wagner has scored four goals and seven points in the three-game series against Allen. His 38 points are tied for 15th in the ECHL.

SHOTS, SHOTS, SHOTS...

The Rush put 20 shots on goal in both the second and third periods on Wednesday, including a 20-3 margin in the final period over Allen. It is the first time this season the Rush has done that in a single game, totaling up to a season-high 46 shots on net.

...AND PENALTIES

Wednesday's game was one of the chippiest of the season, with the Rush and Americans combining for 16 minor penalties. Allen committed ten infractions. There were three sets of matching minors called as well. However, no fights took place.

HOMECOMING GAMES

Associate coach Chad Costello is not the only one returning to face his former club with the Rush in Allen this week. Chaz Smedsrud and Jackson Leppard- two players Costello coached- are also coming back for the first time.

MODELS OF CONSISTENCY

Linemates Ryan Wagner and Blake Bennett have been remarkably consistent putting points on the board. Wagner has a point in seven of the last eight games, and 14 of his last 19. Bennett has pointed in four of his first five Rush games this season.

The Rapid City Rush returns home to face the Maine Mariners on February 13, 14, and 15 at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, February 15th is Midnight Madness presented by Garage Beer, featuring an 11:59 p.m. puck drop. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

