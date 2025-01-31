Thunder Falls in First of Two vs. Oilers

January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers' Mike McKee versus Wichita Thunder's Mitchell Russell

TULSA, OK - Wichita continued its seven-game road trip on Friday night, falling to Tulsa, 7-3, at the BOK Center.

Michal Stinil had three points to lead the Thunder while Mitchell Russell had a pair of goals. Gabriel Carriere suffered the loss, stopping 26 shots.

Alec Butcher got the scoring started with five minutes to go in the opening period. During a net-front scramble, he put home a rebound to make it 1-0.

Easton Brodzinski increased the lead to 2-0 with a power play tally at 18:57. Just eight seconds into the man advantage, he walked down the left wing and beat Gabriel Carriere.

In the second, Conner Roulette made it 3-0 at 4:46. Duggie Lagrone won a battle below the goal line and fed it to him in the slot.

At 17:57, Solag Backich recorded his seventh of the season to make it 4-0. Michael Farren threw a pass across the slot and Bakich found a wide-open net.

Russell broke the ice for the Thunder just 41 seconds into the third. Stinil won a battle below the goal line. He fed it to Russell at the edge of the left circle and he scored to cut the lead to 4-1.

Tulsa answered three minutes later as Bakich netted his second of the game. He redirected a shot from Brodzinski on the power play to make it 5-1.

At 9:33, Nico Somerville cut the lead to three. He stole a loose puck near the Oilers line, came in on his off-wing and beat Vyacheslav Buteyets for his third of the season to make it 5-2.

Tulsa scored a pair of goals in a three-minute span from Justin Michaelian and Butcher to extend the lead to 7-2.

Russell tacked on a power play marker at 17:08 to close the scoring.

Stinil collected three helpers and pulled even for the team-lead in points with 45. Russell netted his first two-goal game of the season. Somerville added his second goal in the month of January.

Wichita went 1-for-4 on the power play. Tulsa was 2-for-3 on the man advantage.

The two teams will face each other tomorrow night at 7:05 for the rematch.

