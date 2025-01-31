Koopman Clutch in Overtime Once Again

January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers' Matt Koopman in action

CINCINNATI, OH- Matt Koopman has been as clutch as can be over the course of the past few weeks, and on Friday night at Heritage Bank Center, he stepped up again with the game on the line. Koopman scored on a breakaway at the 48-second mark of overtime to give the Wheeling Nailers and 4-3 triumph over the Cincinnati Cyclones. The goal was Koopman's second overtime winner of the season, third game winner in three weeks, and fourth game winner of the season. Matty De St. Phalle, Gabe Klassen, and Isaac Belliveau all contributed one goal and one assist.

Both teams got on the scoreboard in the first period, while the Cyclones held a 17-6 advantage in shots. Wheeling notched the opening tally at the 6:37 mark. Jordan Martel battled his way through the trapezoid, then delivered a perfect centering pass to Matty De St. Phalle, who wired a shot from the slot into the right side of the cage. Cincinnati pulled even with 5:53 remaining. The puck took an unexpected bounce at the blueline, which allowed Tristan Ashbrook to break in alone on the right side. Ashbrook fired a low shot which found its way into the goal.

The middle frame followed a similar script, as the Nailers took their second lead of the contest, then the Cyclones collected a late marker to tie it. The Wheeling strike came on a breakaway. Isaac Belliveau launched a pass from his own zone to the opposite blueline to spring Gabe Klassen in alone. Klassen got just enough mustard on his shot to squeeze the puck through Pavel Cajan's legs. Cincinnati's equalizer came with 8.1 seconds on the clock, when Ashbrook's one-timer from the bottom of the right circle snuck between Taylor Gauthier's legs.

The clubs scored in reverse order during the third period, and the goals came 51 seconds apart during 4-on-4 action. Ashbrook completed his hat trick with a breakaway goal, as he sniped a wrist shot from the right circle into the top-left corner of the twine. Isaac Belliveau answered for the Nailers, as he accepted a pass from Klassen, deked to his backhand, and shoveled a shot into the top-right corner of the net.

Regulation wasn't enough to decide a winner, but overtime took just 48 seconds to accomplish that. Matt Koopman poked the puck away at his own blueline and broke in alone. Just as he did two weeks prior in Worcester, he moved the puck from his forehand to his backhand, and lifted Wheeling into the win column, 4-3.

Taylor Gauthier moved into a tie for fourth place on the team's all-time list with his 41st career win, as he stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced for the Nailers. Pavel Cajan received the overtime loss for Cincinnati, as he gave up four goals on 21 shots.

The Nailers will continue their road weekend in Fort Wayne on Saturday night at 7:35, before a visit to Toledo on Sunday at 5:15. Wheeling's next home game is Pittsburgh Penguins Night on Saturday, February 8th at 7:10. Fans will have the opportunity to meet two-time Stanley Cup Champion Kevin Stevens. The Nailers will also be wearing specialty jerseys that night. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

