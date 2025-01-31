Grizzlies Gameday: January 31, 2025 - Rivalry Weekend at Maverik Center

January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Idaho Steelheads (21-15-4, 46 points, .575 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (13-22-3-1, 30 points, .385 point %)

Date: January 31, 2025 Venue : Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming : FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/12620768-2025-idaho-steelheads-vs-utah-grizzlies?nav_id=75

YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Home Game: February 1, 2025 - Idaho @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Guns N Hoses Day

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Friday's Matchup

It's the fourth of 9 regular season meetings this season between the Grizzlies and Steelheads. These two teams will meet 6 times at Maverik Center in an 18 day stretch. Utah is 1-2 vs Idaho this season. The Grizzlies are 8-6-0-1 over their last 15 games. Utah has scored 65 goals in their last 16 games. Utah is 7 for 14 on the power play over their last 4 games. Utah has 11 power play goals in their last 9 games. Utah has scored a second period goal in 22 of their last 25 games. The Grizzlies have 11 goals in the second period over their last 3 games.

Neil Shea has a point in all 12 home games he's played in (12 goals, 12 assists, 2.00 points per game). Shea has 58 shots on goal in 12 home games this season. Shea and Derek Daschke are tied for the club lead in points (31) and multiple point games (8). Keaton Mastrodonato has a point in all 10 home games he's appeared in (5 goals, 13 assists, 1.80 points per game). Bryan Yoon has a power play goal in three straight games. Cole Fonstad had four goals in his last 3 games.

Games This Week

Friday, January 31, 2025 - Idaho @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, February 1, 2025 - Idaho @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Guns N Hoses Extravaganza.

Monday, February 3, 2025 - Idaho @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Family 4 pack of tickets for $48.

Games vs Idaho This Season

October 18, 2024 - Utah 2 Idaho 7. Mick Messner and Neil Shea each scored a second period goal for Utah. Idaho got 2 goals from Ty Pelton-Byce and 1 goal and 1 assist from Thomas Caron, Connor MacEachern and Connor Punnett. Utah went 1 for 3 on the power play, Idaho was 1 for 2. Idaho outshot Utah 39 to 28. Utah goaltender Adam Scheel stopped 32 of 39. Idaho's Ben Kraws saved 26 of 28.

January 3, 2025 - Utah 4 Idaho 1 - Andrew Nielsen had 1 goal and 1 assist. Jake Barczewski saved 28 of 29. Cody Corbett had 2 assists. Grizzlies got goals from Craig Armstrong, Dylan Fitze, Nielsen and Neil Shea. Utah outshot Idaho 41 to 29.

January 4, 2025 - Utah 2 Idaho 3 - Briley Wood scored two first period goals for Utah. Jake Barczewski stopped 31 of 34. Utah went 6 for 6 on the penalty kill. Connor Mayer led Utah with 5 shots on goal.

January 31, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

February 1, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Guns N Hoses Extravaganza.

February 3, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Family Four pack of tickets for $48.

February 14, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

February 15, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Fishing Night.

February 17, 2025 - Idhao at Utah. 3:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Briley Wood has 2 goals and 1 assist in 3 games vs Idaho this season. Andrew Nielsen has 1 goal and 2 assists in 2 games vs Idaho. Neil Shea has 2 goals vs Idaho. The Steelheads are led by Patrick Kudla's 5 points (1g, 4a) vs Utah this season.

Grizzlies Stats

#3 Craig Armstrong has 6 goals in his last 19 games and 2 goals in his last 5 contests. Armstrong is a +1 or better in 10 different games this season.

#4 Bryan Yoon has a power play goal in 3 straight games and a point in 4 straight games. Utah is 13-9-2-1 in the 25 games Yoon has a point in 13 of 25 games.

#5 Derek Daschke is 6th among league defensemen with 31 points (8g, 23a). Daschke has a point in 21 of 32 games this season. Daschke leads Utah with 8 multiple point games. Daschke leads Utah with 12 power play points (5g, 7a). Daschke has a power play goal in 4 of his last 9 games. Daschke is a +6 in 11 games in January. Daschke's 8 goals are tied for 4th among league defensemen. Daschke has 19 games of 3 or more shots.

#6 Andrew Nielsen had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick on January 25, 2025. Nielsen has a point in 11 of 22 games with Utah and a point in 6 of his last 12 games (3g, 6a).

#8 Keaton Mastrodonato has 6 assists in his last 3 games. Mastrodonato has a point in all 10 home games he's appeared in (5g, 13a). He has a point in 15 of 20 games this season and 2 or more points in 7 games this season.

#10 Mick Messner has a goal in 2 of his last 3 games (2g, 2a). Messner has 6 multiple point games this season. He has appeared in 117 straight regular season games. Messner leads Utah with 106 shots on goal and has 9 power play points (4g, 5a). Messner was named captain of the Grizzlies on January 14, 2025.

#11 Cameron Buhl has 9 shots on goal over his last 5 games. Buhl last played on January 15 at Cincinnati as he has missed the last 6 games.

#13 Dylan Fitze has 4 goals in his last 13 games. Fitze was a +2 vs KC on January 10. Fitze has a point in 3 of 6 games in January. Fitze has been out for each of the past 5 games.

#14 Briley Wood is tied for 7th among league rookies with 30 points (13g, 17a). Wood has 4 power play goals.

#15 Aaron Aragon had 3 goals and 2 assists in 8 games in December. Aragon played on January 25th for the first time since Dec. 27, 2024.

#16 Luke Manning has missed each of the last 2 Grizzlies games after appearing in 37 straight to start the season. Manning has 17 points this season (5g, 12a). Manning is a +3 in the last 2 games he's played in.

#17 Reed Lebster has a point in 3 of his last 4 games (1g, 2a). Lebster has 3 or more shots in 14 different games this season.

#19 Adam Berg returned to the lineup on Wednesday for the first time since December 6, 2024. Berg earned an assist on January 18 at Bloomington and he scored a goal on January 19 at Bloomington.

#22 Neil Shea has a point in all 12 home games he's appeared in (24 points at home, 12 goals, 12 assists, 2.00 points per game). Shea has 14 points in 11 games in January (4g, 10a). Shea has a point in 18 of 22 games this season and a goal in 13 of 22 games. Shea has 4 or more shots in 14 games this season. Shea has 58 shots on goal in 12 home games this season.

#23 Kade Jensen was a +3 on January 25 vs Wichita.

#25 Cole Gallant leads Utah forwards with 18 assists.

#26 Tyson Upper last played on December 7, 2024.

#27 Cade Neilson had 1 assist and was a +1 vs Wichita on January 25.

#35 Vinny Duplessis has won 3 of his last 6 starts and has a standings point in 4 of his last 6 starts.

#39 Jake Barczewski has a 4-3 record in January with a .917 save percentage and a 2.87 GAA.

#41 Cody Corbett has a goal in 2 of his last 9 games. Corbett was a +3 vs Wichita on January 25. Corbett had 2 assists at Idaho on January 3, 2025.

#42 Cole Fonstad has 4 goals in his last 3 games. Fonstad has 6 points (4g, 2a) in his last 4 games. Fonstad has exactly 2 shots in 12 of 21 games this season. Fonstad scored 24 goals and 27 assists in 2 seasons with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

#43 Cooper Jones scored his first goal with Utah on January 25.

#44 Chad Hillebrand has 3 assists in his last 3 games.

#51 Brayden Nicholetts made his pro debut on December 14, 2024 at Tahoe.

#61 Dilan Savenkov has 1 assist and 7 shots on goal in 7 games with Utah.

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah scored a team record 7 goals in the second period on January 25, 2025. It was the first time in the league where a team scored at least 7 goals in a single period since Cincinnati scored 7 goals at Maine on February 8, 2019. Utah has scored 11 goals in the second period over the last 3 games. 55 of Utah's 125 goals this season have come in the second periods. Utah has a second period goal in 22 of their last 25 games. Utah is 9-3-2-1 when scoring first. Utah is 7-2-0-1 when leading after 1 period and 10-0 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 13-2-1 when they score 4 or more goals in a game. Utah is 5-0 when they allow less than 3 goals in a game. Utah has 65 goals in their last 16 games. Utah is 7-14 on the power play over their last 4 games.

Grizzlies/ Steelheads Connections

Aaron Aragon appeared in 4 games for Idaho at the beginning of the 2023-24 season, scoring 5 points (2g, 3a) in 4 games. Cooper Jones scored 1 assist in 31 games with Idaho during the 2021-22 season. Jones also had 2 assists in 18 games for Idaho in the 2023-24 season. Cody Corbett appeared in 35 games and had 3 goals and 18 assists for Idaho during the 2017-18 season. Keaton Mastrodonato scored 24 goals and 18 assists in 48 games with Idaho during the 2023-24 season. Mastrodonato also had 4 goals and 5 assists in 10 games for the Steelheads during the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Idaho Steelheads

Idaho captain AJ White has appeared in 102 games vs Utah during his career (91 regular season, 11 playoffs). Idaho defenseman Matt Register has appeared in 103 games vs Utah (94 regular season, 9 playoffs). Register is tied for third in the league with 31 assists. Register and Trevor Zins are the only two players who have appeared in every game. Idaho is 9-7-1 on the road this season. Hank Crone has 37 points (10g, 27a) in 30 games. Idaho has a good 1-2 combination in net with Bryan Thompson (7-9 W-L, 3.18 GAA, .911 save %) and Ben Kraws (11-4-3, 3.28 GAA, .905 Save %).

Utah Grizzlies 2024-2025 Roster

Forwards (18): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Cameron Buhl, Dylan Fitze, Cole Fonstad, Cole Gallant, Chad Hillebrand, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, Mick Messner, Cade Neilson, Brayden Nicholetts, Neil Shea, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells, Briley Wood.

Defenseman (7): Cody Corbett, Derek Daschke, Kade Jensen, Cooper Jones, Andrew Nielsen, Dilan Savenkov, Bryan Yoon.

Goaltenders (2): Jake Barczewski, Vincent Duplessis.

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 13-22-3-1

Home record: 8-9-2-1

Road record : 5-11-1

Win percentage : .385

Standings Points : 30

Last 10 : 4-5-0-1

Streak : 1-0-0-1

Goals per game : 3.21 (14th) Goals for : 125

Goals against per game : 4.23 (29th) Goals Against : 165

Shots per game : 30.72 (13th)

Shots against per game : 33.56 (25th)

Power Play : 26 for 122 - 21.3 % (8th)

Penalty Kill : 76 for 111 - 68.5 % (29th)

Penalty Minutes : 404. 10.36 per game.

Shorthanded Goals : 2.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed : 3.

Record When Scoring First: 9-3-2-1.

Opposition Scores First : 4-19-1.

Record in One Goal Games : 3-2-3-1

Games Decided Past Regulation : 2-0-3-1

Team Leaders

Goals : Neil Shea (16)

Assists : Derek Daschke (23)

Points : Daschke/Shea (31)

Plus/Minus : Daschke (+9)

PIM : Andrew Nielsen (59)

Power Play Points : Daschke (12)

Power Play Goals : Daschke (5)

Power Play Assists : Mastrodonato (8)

Shots on Goal : Mick Messner (106)

Shooting Percentage : Neil Shea/Bryan Yoon (16.3 %) - Minimum 40 shots.

Game Winning Goals : Daschke/Keaton Mastrodonato (2)

Wins : Jake Barczewski/Adam Scheel (5)

Save %: Jake Barczewski (.889)

Goals Against Average : Barczewski (3.78)

Streaks

Goals: Cole Fonstad, Bryan Yoon (3) Neil Shea (1)

Assists: Keaton Mastrodonato (3) Cooper Jones, Luke Manning, Shea (2) Yoon (1)

Points (2 or more): Fonstad, Yoon (4) Mastrodonato, Shea (3) Jones (2)

Multiple Point Games

8 - Derek Daschke, Neil Shea

7 - Keaton Mastrodonato.

6 - Mick Messner, Andrew Nielsen, Briley Wood.

4- Bryan Yoon.

3 - Cole Fonstad, Cole Gallant, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning.

2 - Aaron Aragon, Gianni Fairbrother, Cade Neilson.

1 - Cameron Buhl, Cody Corbett, Dylan Fitze, Chad Hillebrand, Kade Jensen, Cooper Jones.

Grizzlies 2024-2025 Games by opponents

Allen Americans - 9 games (5 home, 4 away).

Bloomington Bison - 3 games (3 Away)

Cincinnati Cyclones - 1 game (1 Away)

Idaho Steelheads - 9 games (6 home, 3 away).

Indy Fuel - 3 games (3 Home).

Kansas City Mavericks - 10 games (5 home, 5 away)

Rapid City Rush - 10 games (5 home, 5 away)

Tahoe Knight Monsters - 10 games (7 home, 3 away)

Tulsa Oilers - 8 games (2 home, 6 away)

Wichita Thunder - 9 games (3 home, 6 away).

