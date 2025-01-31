Goure's Power Play Goal Not Enough as Rush Lose to Allen

January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(ALLEN, Texas)- The Rapid City Rush lost to the Allen Americans, 4-1, at The Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Friday.

Deni Goure extended his goal scoring streak to three games with a power play goal in the third period. The rookie forward has connected on the power play in back-to-back games.

After the Rush got out to a fast start on Wednesday, it was the Americans who scored twice in the first period to take a 2-0 lead into the break. Goure's goal cut the lead in half, but Allen scored twice in the final four minutes to close out its second straight victory.

Goure's goal was his tenth of the year, Rapid City's top-scoring rookie. Blake Bennett and Ryan Wagner continued their consistent production with assists on the play. Bennett has a point in five out of his first six games this season, while Wagner has pointed in 15 of his last 20.

Spencer Asuchak recorded a hat-trick for Allen.

The Rush outshot the Americans again despite the loss. Dylan Wells stopped 31 out of 32 for Allen. Matt Radomsky made 26 saves on 29 shots.

The two-week, five-game series is now tied at two games each with the home team winning all four contests. The rubber match is tomorrow night in Allen.

Next game: Saturday, February 1 at Allen. 6:10 p.m. MST puck drop from The Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

