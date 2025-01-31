Blades' Rally Late and Beat Orlando in OT

January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

ESTERO, Fla. - Reece Newkirk's goal with 1:18 remaining in overtime closed out a furious comeback as the Florida Everblades defeated the Orlando Solar Bears 4-3 in front of 7,263 fans at Hertz Arena - the 10th sellout crowd of the season.

Third-period goals by Kyle Betts and Sean Allen helped the Everblades claw back from a 3-1 deficit in the final frame to force overtime, setting the stage for Newkirk's dramatic game-winner.

A scoreless first period set the stage for an outstanding night of hockey the rest of the way. Over the course of the opening frame, Orlando outshot the Everblades 15-7, but ECHL All-Star netminder Cam Johnson turned aside all 15 shots on goal that came his way in the first 20 minutes.

Alex Kile finally broke through for the Everblades at 9:23 of the second period, striking just 13 seconds into the team's first power-play shift of the game to give the home team a 1-0 lead. The goal was Kile's eighth of the season. Unfortunately for the Blades, Spencer Kersten tied the game at 1-1 for the Solar Bears just 64 seconds later.

In a busy third period, Orlando gained the lead as Jack Adams put the Solar Bears on top 2-1 at the 4:15 mark. Kersten extended Orlando's lead to 3-1 with his second goal of the game at 8:04.

The Everblades were far from done. Just shy of two minutes later, Florida cut the deficit back to one goal, as Betts scored the Everblades' second power-play goal of the night. Betts' seventh tally of the year trimmed Orlando's lead to 3-2 at the 9:58 mark.

Five minutes later, Allen banked in the equalizer, erasing Orlando's lead and pulling the Everblades even at 3-3, eventually sending the game to overtime. The Everblades outshot Orlando 11-4 in the third period to help force bonus hockey.

Florida dominated possession in the seven-minute overtime session and Newkirk finally broke through with the game-winning goal with 1:18 left on the clock, sealing the Everblades' 4-3 win.

Newkirk (1G, 1A) and Tarun Fizer (2A) both recorded two-point games for the victorious Blades.

Florida and Orlando each registered 28 shots on goal. Johnson stopped 25 shots to earn the victory in goal for the Everblades.

The Blades and Bears will head north to continue their three-game series with a pair of games at Orlando's Kia Center Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Following the jaunt to Central Florida, the Everblades will be back at Hertz Arena on Wednesday, February 5 to open a three-game set versus the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The 7:30 p.m. midweek tilt will feature the latest Hump Day Deal, offering fans $3 hot dogs, $3 Bud Lights and $3 Labatt Blues. Greenville will remain in town for games on Friday, February 8 and Saturday, February 8, at 7:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., respectively. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

BLADES BITS

Alex Kile's second-period goal came in his 100th regular-season game in an Everblades sweater. Kile has 33 regular season tallies with the Everblades to go with two markers in five postseason contests. The veteran led all Everblades skaters with 11 points in January, registering four goals and a team-high seven assists in 12 games.

Orlando's goal at 10:27 of the second period snapped a 183:29 string of scoreless hockey for the Everblades defense - more than the combined length of three regulation games. Entering Friday's contest, the Blades came off back-to-back shutouts in Savannah. In the previous game versus South Carolina, the Everblades kept the Stingrays off the board in the third period, plus the final 6:02 of the second frame and throughout seven minutes of overtime hockey.

With his game-winning goal, Reece Newkirk posted a goal and an assist for the second-straight game.

Kyle Betts notched his first goal since January 10, when he found the net in a 5-4 setback at Idaho. In seven games between goals, Betts filled the playmaker role with four assists. Sean Allen also scored for the first time since November 28 in the Blades' 5-4 overtime win at Fort Wayne.

In his return to the Everblades lineup and first appearance since January 11, Tarun Fizer registered his first two-assist game with the club, giving him three points (1G, 2A) in his last two games.

Friday night's crowd of 7,263 was the 10th sellout of the season at Hertz Arena in 19 openings.

