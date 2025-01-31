Game Day #39 - Maine Mariners vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières and the (Boston Bruins affiliate) Maine Mariners will play the second game of their three-game Colisée Vidéotron series tonight.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

#18 Xavier Cormier: The older of the Cormier brothers returns tonight after having served his three-game suspension. He has 32 points in 34 games, good for third place among Lions point-getters. "Corms" will try to pick things up where he last left off, having registered at least one point in each of his last nine games.

#91 Anthony Beauregard: The 5' 7" forward leads the Lions in scoring with 34 points in 36 games. He's also surpassed his 2023-24 regular-season total of 32 points in 54 games. "Beau" is now only three points away from becoming the Lions' all-time leading scorer.

#15 Tyler Hylland: The Chateauguay, Quebec native is one of the few players to have suited-up for all Lions games this season. Although his name does not frequently appear on the scoresheet, his combination of speed and having a knack for always being in the thick of things is essential for the Lions to enjoy continued success.

Players to watch for the Maine Mariners:

#11 Lynden McCallum: The 6'2'' forward has recorded at least one point in each of his last three games. His drive and physicality mesh perfectly with the Mariners' style of play and he has been an excellent acquisition.

#8 Jacob Hudson: The forward doesn't let himself get pushed around, despite his 5' 8" frame. He has 7-12-19 totals in 33 games with the Mariners.

#4 Wyllum Deveaux: The Mariners' captain may not be a point scoring machine, but he is a presence on the ice due to his calm demeanour and leadership.

The Lions and Mariners will wrap up the three-game Colisée Vidéotron series on Saturday afternoon. The game also marks Maine's last regular-season game in Trois-Rivières in the 2024-25 season.

