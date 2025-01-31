Ghost Pirates Drop Sixth Game in a Row

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates (19-20-2-0) fell 7-2 against the Jacksonville Icemen (25-15-2-1), extending their losing streak to six games.

Ross Armour scored his 14th goal of the season in the second period while Liam Walsh added his eighth tally in the third. Nick Granowicz, Will Riedell, Dennis Cesana and Reece Vitelli all picked up assists in the loss.

Rylan Van Unen attempted the fourth penalty shot in franchise history late in the game, but failed to score. Jacksonville, on the other hand, had a goal each from seven different players. Garrett Van Wyhe led the way with three points, registering a goal and two assists.

Evan Cormier stopped 21 shots in the loss; Matt Vernon made 21 saves for Jacksonville. Savannah was 0-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The two teams will battle again tomorrow night at Enmarket Arena as Savannah hopes to avoid a seventh straight loss. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Coverage of the game can be found on FloHockey and Mixlr.

