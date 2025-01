ECHL Transactions - January 31

January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 31, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Reading:

Ty Taylor, G 1/22

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Greg Smith, F activated from reserve

delete Brendan Less, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

add Jon Horrell, G added as emergency backup goalie

add Connor Galloway, F activated from reserve

delete Christian Hausinger, D placed on reserve

delete Ethan Haider, G recalled by Milwaukee

Bloomington:

add P.J. Fletcher, F activated from reserve

add Sam Coatta, F activated from reserve

add Bryce Montgomery, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Thomas Stewart, D placed on reserve

delete Dalton Duhart, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

add Chas Sharpe, D activated from reserve

add Kyle Bollers, F activated from reserve

delete Steven MacLean, D placed on reserve

delete Marko Sikic, F placed on reserve

Florida:

add Tarun Fizer, F assigned by Springfield

add Reece Newkirk, F assigned by Springfield

add Santino Centorame, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Anton Malmstrom, D placed on reserve

delete Gary Haden, F placed on reserve

delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Logan Lambdin, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Kade Landry, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Dustyn McFaul, D activated from reserve

delete Kabore Dunn, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

add Austin Saint, F activated from reserve

delete Brent Pedersen, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

add Hank Crone, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Wade Murphy, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Nicholas Canade, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Mark Olver, F placed on reserve

Indy:

add Bennett Stockdale, F activated from reserve

delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Nathan Noel, F activated from reserve

add Chris Lipe, D activated from reserve

delete Nicholas Blachman, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

add Brendan Harris, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Justin McRae, F placed on reserve

delete Robert Calisti, D traded to Reading

Kalamazoo:

add Drake Pilon, F activated from reserve

add Lee Lapid, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Davis Codd, F placed on reserve

Maine:

add Ayden MacDonald, F acquired from Kalamazoo 1/29

add Cory Dennis, D activated from reserve

delete Jake Stevens, D placed on reserve

delete Owen Pederson, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add Connor Fedorek, D activated from reserve

delete Spencer Kennedy, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Andrew Coxhead, F activated from reserve

delete Jake Chiasson, F recalled to Belleville by Ottawa

Rapid City:

add Garrett Klotz, F activated from reserve

delete Braeden Tuck, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Dennis Cesana, D assigned by Charlotte

delete Evan Nause, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Connor Lovie, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Connor Moore, D activated from reserve

add Jace Isley, F activated from reserve

delete Troy Murray, D placed on reserve

delete Dean Loukus, F placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Troy Loggins, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Aidan Girduckis, D placed on reserve

delete Dominic Vidoli, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Toledo:

add Matt Anderson, D returned from loan by Utica

add C.J. Hayes, F activated from reserve

delete Stephen Calisti, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Hunter Jones, G assigned by Laval

add Mathieu Boislard, D activated from reserve

delete Metis Roelens, F placed on reserve

delete Luke Cavallin, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add Shane Bull, F activated from reserve

add Aidan Sutter, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Aidan Sutter, D placed on reserve

delete Dakota Seaman, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Wichita:

add Gabriel Carriere, G assigned by San Jose Barracuda

add Luke Grainger, F assigned by San Jose Barracuda

add Mitchell Russell, F assigned from SJ Barracuda by SJ Sharks

delete Austin Heidemann, F traded to Bloomington 1/30

delete Nolan Burke, F placed on reserve

delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Carter Jones, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Worcester:

add Matias Rajaniemi, D assigned by Bridgeport

add Matt Ustaski, F activated from reserve

add Carter Randklev, F activated from reserve

delete Anthony Repaci, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Griffin Loughran, F placed on reserve

delete Matt Ustaski, F placed on reserve 1/29

delete Severi Savijoki, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.