Railers Loaned Defenseman Matias Rajaniemi

January 31, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that defenseman Matias Rajaniemi has been returned on loan to the Worcester Railers from the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League.

Rajaniemi, 22, returns to the Railers after having played in four AHL games for the Islanders, recording a -1 rating. He received his first AHL call-up on Sunday January 19th ahead of the ECHL All-Star break, and made his AHL debut the next day against the Springfield Thunderbirds on January 20th, Martin Luther King Junior Day. Rajaniemi has played in 34 games for the Railers this season, notching four points (1G, 3A) along with 14 penalty minutes and a -1 rating.

