Texas Throttles Chicago to Complete Series Sweep
December 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, took down the Chicago Wolves 6-1 in front of a season-high crowd of 6,126 Stars fans that watched them compete a two-game series sweep Saturday night. It marked the Stars second time eclipsing the 6,000-fan plateau this season after previously drawing 6,014 during the first game of the series Friday night.
Texas opened the scoring at 11:43 of the opening frame when Ben Gleason tapped in a saucer pass from the right dasher by Riley Tufte. Gleason's fifth marker of the season was the only goal in the first period as Texas skated into the first intermission leading 1-0 with an 11-5 advantage in shots on goal.
The second period saw Riley Damiani extend the lead to 2-0 at 2:26 when he beat Zachary Sawchenko blocker-side from the slot after receiving a pass out of the left corner by Mavrik Bourque. Then at 10:29, Riley Barber fired a rebound near the goal line off Sawchenko and into the net to make it 3-0. Up by three after 40 minutes of play, Texas owned a 23-14 upper hand in shots on goal.
In the third period, Marian Studenic made it 4-0 when he beat a sprawled out Sawchenko on the power play at 2:28. At the 13:51 mark, Jacob Peterson scored the Stars' second power-play goal of the night when he shelfed one over Sawchenko's right shoulder into the top-left corner to make it 5-0. After Chicago salvaged its lone goal at 15:32, Fredrik Karlstrom potted one more goal shorthanded on a breakaway that guided Texas to a 6-1 victory and its' first home series sweep since March 25-26, 2022, vs. Milwaukee.
Making a second consecutive start in goal for the Stars, Matt Murray improved his record to 5-4-1 on the season after stopping 22 of 23 shots. For the Wolves, Sawchenko made 27 saves on 33 shots against.
Up next, the Stars hit the road again to take on the Wolves one final time away from home in Rosemont, Illinois, Thursday at 11:00 a.m. before heading to Des Moines to take on the Iowa Wild Friday and Saturday night.
GAME INFO SHOTS GOALTENDERS 3 STARS (XEROX BUSINESS SOLUTIONS SOUTHWEST)
Boxscore TEX: 33 W: Murray (TEX) 1: Murray (TEX)
Photo OPP: 23 L: Sawchenko (CHI) 2: Gleason (TEX)
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars' Ben Gleason celebrates win
(Ross Bonander)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2022
- Bears Take Down Monsters in 3-2 Win - Hershey Bears
- Texas Throttles Chicago to Complete Series Sweep - Texas Stars
- Griffins Suffer First Shutout in 4-0 Loss to Hartford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dylan Garand Earns Second Shutout of the Season as Wolf Pack Blank Griffins 4-0 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Blow Past Comets, 5-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Fall in Close 3-2 Battle - Cleveland Monsters
- Terry Scores "teddy Bear Toss" Goal In Setback On Saturday - Bridgeport Islanders
- Comets' Win Streak Stopped by Crunch in 5-1 Loss - Utica Comets
- Wolves Bounced by Stars 6-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Bruins Slip Past Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Dylan Garand Earns Second Shutout of the Season as Wolf Pack Blank Griffins 4-0 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hofer & T-Birds Blank Ads on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Ads Fall to Springfield to Wrap Roadtrip - Milwaukee Admirals
- Road Trip Ends with Loss in Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
- Lysell's Two Goals Help P-Bruins Past Islanders 3-2 - Providence Bruins
- Amerks Top First Place Marlies in Shootut - Rochester Americans
- Belleville Sens Lose to Rocket in High-Scoring Affair - Belleville Senators
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Jet Greaves from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Lukas Dostal from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Moose Recall Simon Kubicek from Newfoundland - Manitoba Moose
- Bears Recall Michael Kim from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Victor Brattstrom Returns to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Pre-Game Report: Wolf Pack Conclude Homestand with Rare Visit from Griffins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Shines as Wranglers Win Fifth-Straight - Calgary Wranglers
- Monsters Recall Goaltender Pavel Cajan from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Monsters 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Teddy Bear Toss Highlights Weekend Set with Bruins - Bridgeport Islanders
- Anisimov Signs with Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Wrap up Wild Weekend Finale - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Stay Perfect In The Shootout With Win Over Rocket - Belleville Senators
- Game #21 - Reign at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Win Over Roadrunners in OT - Ontario Reign
- Lind's Hat Trick Leads Firebirds to Franchise Record in 8-3 Win - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Manitoba Moose Blanked at Abbotsford Canucks - Manitoba Moose
- Gulls Blanked by Wranglers - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Eagles, 3-2, On The Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Earn Standings Point In Series Opener With Ontario Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Canucks Shut Out Moose, Extend Win Streak With 7-0 Victory Over Manitoba - Abbotsford Canucks
- Belleville Sens Stay Perfect In The Shootout With Win Over Rocket - Belleville Senators
- Henderson Rallies For 3-2 Overtime Win Over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Fogarty Scores Game-Tying Goal, Shootout Winner in 3-2 Iowa Victory Over Rockford - Iowa Wild
- Shootout Puts the Screws to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Toronto Marlies Wrap Up Weekend With Battle Against Rochester Americans - Toronto Marlies
- Amerks Drop Third Straight in 5-2 Loss to Comets - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.