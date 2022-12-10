Pre-Game Report: Wolf Pack Conclude Homestand with Rare Visit from Griffins

December 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack conclude their three-game homestand tonight when they play host to the Grand Rapids Griffins in the second half of a back-to-back against Central Division opponents.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the first of two meetings this season between the Wolf Pack and the Griffins, and the lone matchup at the XL Center during the 2022-23 campaign. The sides will conclude their rare season series on December 16th at Van Andel Arena. That will be the middle game of the Pack's upcoming road trip.

This is the first time that the Wolf Pack and Griffins have met since January 2nd, 2009. That night, the Wolf Pack claimed a 3-1 victory at the XL Center. Mike Ouellette had the game-winning goal for Hartford in the club's lone head-to-head victory. Griffins won the first-ever meeting between the teams, 3-2, on November 14th, 2008, in Grand Rapids. Jakub Kindl had the winner for the Griffins.

This is the final game of a three-game homestand for the Wolf Pack, while it is the second of a two-game New England road trip for the Griffins. Grand Rapids was in Springfield last night.

This is the second of five consecutive games for the Wolf Pack against Central Division opponents. They'll visit the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday night to open a three-game Midwest road trip.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped their sixth decision in the last seven games with a 2-0 loss at the hands of the Admirals last night at the XL Center. Markus Nurmi scored the game-winning goal 13:31 into the second period, deflecting a Phil Tomasino shot home for his eighth goal of the season while on the powerplay. Tommy Novak would add the insurance marker 1:50 into the third period, while Yaroslav Askarov stopped 24 Wolf Pack shots for his first AHL shutout.

Andy Welinski leads the Wolf Pack in scoring with eleven points (4 g, 7 a). Tim Gettinger, meanwhile, leads the club in goals with six, while Will Cuylle and Lauri Pajuniemi are second on the club with five goals each.

Forward Ryan Carpenter was assigned to the Wolf Pack by the parent New York Rangers on Friday. He made his debut with the club last night, wearing #14.

The Wolf Pack is 0-2-0-0 against the Central Division this season.

Griffins Outlook:

The Griffins opened their rare trip to New England with a 2-1 comeback overtime victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds last night. Alex Chiasson tied the game 16:55 into the third period, securing a point for the Griffins and forcing the three-on-three period. Jared McIsaac made quick work of the overtime, scoring 56 seconds in to give the Griffins the win.

Taro Hirose leads the Griffins in scoring with 23 points (6 g, 17 a) in 22 games. Joel L'Esperance, meanwhile, leads the club in goals with ten on the season.

The Griffins have won two games in a row. The club also defeated the Iowa Wild 6-2 on Wednesday night. This is the second of three straight games against the Eastern Conference for the Griffins. They'll host the Wolf Pack next time out on December 16th.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Join us tonight for our annual Teddy Bear Toss game! Bring a new or gently used teddy bear to toss on the ice when the Pack scores their first goal of the contest! Tonight is also Women in Sports night. Be sure to join us for a pregame panel starting at 5:15 p.m. inside the XL Center. Among those joining us will be The AHL's Hayley Moore. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. # # # About OVG360: OVG360, a division of Oak View Group, is a full-service venue management and hospitality company that helps client partners reimagine the sports, live entertainment, and convention industries for the betterment of the venue, employees, artists, athletes, and surrounding communities. With a portfolio of more than 200 client partners spanning arenas, stadiums, convention centers, performing arts centers, cultural institutions, and state fairs around the globe, OVG360 provides a set of services, resources, and expertise designed to elevate every aspect of business that matters to venue operators. Service-oriented and driven by social responsibility, OVG360 helps facilities drive value through excellence and innovation in food services, booking and content development, sustainable operations, public health, public safety, and more.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.